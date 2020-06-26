All apartments in Victoria
2490 Heron Lane
Last updated July 9 2019 at 11:08 PM

2490 Heron Lane

2490 Heron Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2490 Heron Lane, Victoria, MN 55386

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2490 Heron Lane have any available units?
2490 Heron Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Victoria, MN.
Is 2490 Heron Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2490 Heron Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2490 Heron Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2490 Heron Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2490 Heron Lane offer parking?
No, 2490 Heron Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2490 Heron Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2490 Heron Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2490 Heron Lane have a pool?
No, 2490 Heron Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2490 Heron Lane have accessible units?
No, 2490 Heron Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2490 Heron Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2490 Heron Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2490 Heron Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2490 Heron Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
