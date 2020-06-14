Apartment List
26 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Victoria, MN

Finding an apartment in Victoria that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
2 Units Available
Victoria Flats
1699 Stieger Lake Lane, Victoria, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,342
1163 sqft
Be the first to live in these upscale apartments just off Lake Stieger in downtown Victoria. A top-of-the-line fitness center, private grilling stations and a rooftop deck await. Close to Arboretum Boulevard and Victoria Drive.
Results within 5 miles of Victoria
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
The Mist
4201 Sunset Dr, Spring Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,895
1019 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1569 sqft
For luxurious amenities, The Mist is a good choice. Each unit has hardwood floors, fireplaces, granite countertops and 10 ft. ceilings. It is close to Lake Minnetonka and a short walk from local entertainment and restaurants.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
Christmas Lake Manor
832 3rd Ave, Excelsior, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,005
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Walk-in closets, extra storage, patio, and central air and heat. Amenities include gym, grilling area, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Pet-friendly. Short-term leases available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:07am
$
1 Unit Available
Zen Chaska
110 E 1st St, Chaska, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
984 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
8 Units Available
Chaska Place
325 Engler Blvd, Chaska, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1095 sqft
Our Virtual Leasing doors are OPEN! At Chaska Place you will find spacious upgraded apartments with exceptional amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
2 Units Available
Lake Hazeltine
3400 Autumn Woods Dr, Chaska, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,660
1282 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning views of Lake Hazeltine. All townhomes have a private entry, a spacious floor plan and a modern, fully equipped kitchen. Landscaped gardens include picnic areas with barbecue grills and a pergola.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
Brickstone Estates
800 Walnut Pl, Chaska, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,120
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brickstone Estates is located in Chaska, MN directly across from Fireman’s Park and within blocks of downtown. Choose between luxurious one, two or three-bedroom homes.
Last updated June 9 at 07:02pm
1 Unit Available
St. Boni
4075 Tower St, St. Bonifacius, MN
2 Bedrooms
$915
700 sqft
Comfortable apartments near shops and restaurants. Short drive to Carver Park Preserve and Lake Waconia. Apartments have plush carpeting. Cats allowed. Complex features a playground and onsite laundry center. Most utilities included in rent.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Clover Field Marketplace
2915 Clover Ridge Dr, Chaska, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1163 sqft
Located within walking distance of Clover Ridge Elementary School and Community Park. Apartments feature French balconies, neutral decor and walk-in closets. Community includes a courtyard, a gym and a clubhouse.
Last updated June 3 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Tonkaway
818 3rd Ave, Excelsior, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
756 sqft
Tonkaway Apartments - Large screened porches...just off Hwy 7......garages...short walk to Lake Minnetonka Tonkaway Apartments offers spacious two-bedroom apartment homes in a quiet, well cared for community.
Last updated June 2 at 09:27am
1 Unit Available
Cedar Creek Apartments
135 Crosstown Blvd, Chaska, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,005
731 sqft
Located near MN-41 southeast of the Twin Cities. Updated apartments have new tile floors and custom wood flooring. Air conditioning. Community has a fire pit and playground.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25am
4 Units Available
Sun Lake Woods
1045 Yellow Brick Rd, Chaska, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,205
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1025 sqft
At the heart of a community renaissance is Sun Lake Woods, upscale apartment rentals with luxurious accommodations and a location of unparalleled convenience.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
370 Wilderness Dr.
370 Wilderness Drive, Chaska, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1270 sqft
370 Wilderness Dr. Available 08/01/20 Great value 2Bed/1.5Bth Townhome in Chaska.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2374 Robin Ln
2374 Robin Lane, Mound, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
4170 sqft
Available early August, this beautiful home features 4,170 sq ft of open living space nestled in a scenic wooded wetlands area. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, living & dining room, and laundry on the main level.

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
9520 Washington Boulevard
9520 Washington Boulevard, Chanhassen, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1785 sqft
Available August 1st! Renters Warehouse has another great listing in Chanhassen! This end unit 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome has a great open layout. Large Living and Dining area with fireplace.
Results within 10 miles of Victoria
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
24 Units Available
Venue
515 West 78th Street, Chanhassen, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,420
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
948 sqft
Comfort and convenience take center stage at Venue, Chanhassen's first lifestyle-driven apartment community. Venue offers studio to 3-bedroom apartment homes that steal the show with luxe finishes, modern interiors, and private balconies.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
22 Units Available
Stratford Wood
18900 Stratford Rd, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
$1,051
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,152
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1044 sqft
The epitome of luxury community living. Gorgeous wooded grounds. Apartments and townhouses offer deluxe amenities, including granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fitness fans will enjoy the pool, gym, and basketball and tennis courts.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
Elm Apartments
245 South Elm Street, Waconia, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
780 sqft
245 Elm Street South - 201 Available 07/01/20 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE4875697)
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
The Sixton
1601 Harvest Lane, Shakopee, MN
Studio
$1,129
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1163 sqft
Brand New Apartments! Urban charm is redefined at The Sixton Apartments! Located in Shakopee, MN, our brand new rental community offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes to elevate your living experience.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
2 Units Available
Riva Ridge
1224 Shakopee Ave E, Shakopee, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,190
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Riva Ridge offers spacious units. Their 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments are near schools, shopping and business centers. Amenities include an outdoor barbeque area, pool, volleyball court and more. Pets are welcome.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
3 Units Available
Sterling Ponds
16315 Wagner Way, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,040
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
957 sqft
Located in the desirable Eden Prairie neighborhood next protected wetland area. Residents in luxury units can take advantage of walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and dishwasher. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, courtyard and car wash area.

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
1820 Gladview Lane
1820 Gladview Lane, Maple Plain, MN
4 Bedrooms
$2,345
2372 sqft
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
4330 Wilson Street
4330 Wilson Street, Minnetonka, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1910 sqft
Nicely renovated 3 bedroom rental home with high-end furnishes, 3 bedrooms on upper level with a master bath. Close to Minnetonka Regional Trail. Unfinished lower level. Available May 16th for a 12 month lease. Minnetonka Schools.

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
1 Unit Available
1026-1036 2nd Ave. E. - 1028
1028 2nd Avenue East, Shakopee, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1028 sqft
This updated 2-story townhome has wood floors in the living room and the kitchen features ceramic tile flooring, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and an eat-in dining area. The upper level offers two bedrooms and a full bathroom.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Victoria, MN

Finding an apartment in Victoria that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

