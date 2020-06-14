Apartment List
20 Apartments for rent in Victoria, MN with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Victoria renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
2 Units Available
Victoria Flats
1699 Stieger Lake Lane, Victoria, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,342
1163 sqft
Be the first to live in these upscale apartments just off Lake Stieger in downtown Victoria. A top-of-the-line fitness center, private grilling stations and a rooftop deck await. Close to Arboretum Boulevard and Victoria Drive.
Results within 5 miles of Victoria
Last updated June 14 at 06:32am
$
1 Unit Available
Zen Chaska
110 E 1st St, Chaska, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
984 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
The Mist
4201 Sunset Dr, Spring Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,895
1019 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1569 sqft
For luxurious amenities, The Mist is a good choice. Each unit has hardwood floors, fireplaces, granite countertops and 10 ft. ceilings. It is close to Lake Minnetonka and a short walk from local entertainment and restaurants.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
Christmas Lake Manor
832 3rd Ave, Excelsior, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,005
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Walk-in closets, extra storage, patio, and central air and heat. Amenities include gym, grilling area, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Pet-friendly. Short-term leases available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
8 Units Available
Chaska Place
325 Engler Blvd, Chaska, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1095 sqft
Our Virtual Leasing doors are OPEN! At Chaska Place you will find spacious upgraded apartments with exceptional amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
Brickstone Estates
800 Walnut Pl, Chaska, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,120
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brickstone Estates is located in Chaska, MN directly across from Fireman’s Park and within blocks of downtown. Choose between luxurious one, two or three-bedroom homes.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Clover Field Marketplace
2915 Clover Ridge Dr, Chaska, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1163 sqft
Located within walking distance of Clover Ridge Elementary School and Community Park. Apartments feature French balconies, neutral decor and walk-in closets. Community includes a courtyard, a gym and a clubhouse.
Last updated June 3 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Tonkaway
818 3rd Ave, Excelsior, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
756 sqft
Tonkaway Apartments - Large screened porches...just off Hwy 7......garages...short walk to Lake Minnetonka Tonkaway Apartments offers spacious two-bedroom apartment homes in a quiet, well cared for community.
Last updated June 2 at 09:27am
1 Unit Available
Cedar Creek Apartments
135 Crosstown Blvd, Chaska, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,005
731 sqft
Located near MN-41 southeast of the Twin Cities. Updated apartments have new tile floors and custom wood flooring. Air conditioning. Community has a fire pit and playground.
Last updated June 14 at 06:58am
8 Units Available
Sun Lake
1045 Yellow Brick Rd, Chaska, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,255
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1392 sqft
Follow the Yellow Brick Road. to Sun Lake: a quiet and relaxing place to call home after a busy day and a way of living for those who want to relax and be pampered. Located in the desirable suburb of Chaska, overlooking the lake.
Last updated June 14 at 06:34am
4 Units Available
Sun Lake Woods
1045 Yellow Brick Rd, Chaska, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,205
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1025 sqft
At the heart of a community renaissance is Sun Lake Woods, upscale apartment rentals with luxurious accommodations and a location of unparalleled convenience.

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
3414 Autumn Woods Drive
3414 Autumn Woods Drive, Chaska, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,885
1342 sqft
Available August 2nd. Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This apartment includes a private entry, lots of windows, fireplace, attached garage, and an in unit washer and dryer.

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
9520 Washington Boulevard
9520 Washington Boulevard, Chanhassen, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1785 sqft
Available August 1st! Renters Warehouse has another great listing in Chanhassen! This end unit 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome has a great open layout. Large Living and Dining area with fireplace.
Results within 10 miles of Victoria
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
24 Units Available
Venue
515 West 78th Street, Chanhassen, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,420
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
948 sqft
Comfort and convenience take center stage at Venue, Chanhassen's first lifestyle-driven apartment community. Venue offers studio to 3-bedroom apartment homes that steal the show with luxe finishes, modern interiors, and private balconies.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
13 Units Available
Lake Susan Apartments
8260 Market Blvd, Chanhassen, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,294
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,874
1344 sqft
Modern kitchens, a patio or balcony and a full complement of furniture and furnishings. Close to both Highway 494 and Highway 212. Resident services include a pool, a clubhouse and a 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
22 Units Available
Stratford Wood
18900 Stratford Rd, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
$1,051
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,152
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1044 sqft
The epitome of luxury community living. Gorgeous wooded grounds. Apartments and townhouses offer deluxe amenities, including granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fitness fans will enjoy the pool, gym, and basketball and tennis courts.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
6 Units Available
Chanhassen Village
7721 MN-101, Chanhassen, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,005
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
945 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors, balcony and ceiling fans. Amenities include BBQ, playground, swimming pool, clubhouse, on-site laundry and fitness center. Pet-friendly. Short-term lease available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
The Sixton
1601 Harvest Lane, Shakopee, MN
Studio
$1,129
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1163 sqft
Brand New Apartments! Urban charm is redefined at The Sixton Apartments! Located in Shakopee, MN, our brand new rental community offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes to elevate your living experience.
Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
3 Units Available
Sterling Ponds
16315 Wagner Way, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,040
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
957 sqft
Located in the desirable Eden Prairie neighborhood next protected wetland area. Residents in luxury units can take advantage of walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and dishwasher. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, courtyard and car wash area.

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
205 Lakeview Road East
205 Lakeview Road East, Chanhassen, MN
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
4565 sqft
Let's walk straight to the backyard where you will find the most inviting deck space, complete with a gorgeous fireplace and enough space to host your friends and family! When you come in from the deck and backyard, you enter a beautiful and
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Victoria, MN

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Victoria renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

