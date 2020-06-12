/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
10 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Victoria, MN
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
3 Units Available
Victoria Flats
1699 Stieger Lake Lane, Victoria, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,342
1163 sqft
Be the first to live in these upscale apartments just off Lake Stieger in downtown Victoria. A top-of-the-line fitness center, private grilling stations and a rooftop deck await. Close to Arboretum Boulevard and Victoria Drive.
Results within 5 miles of Victoria
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
The Mist
4201 Sunset Dr, Spring Park, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1569 sqft
For luxurious amenities, The Mist is a good choice. Each unit has hardwood floors, fireplaces, granite countertops and 10 ft. ceilings. It is close to Lake Minnetonka and a short walk from local entertainment and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
3 Units Available
Clover Field Marketplace
2915 Clover Ridge Dr, Chaska, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
894 sqft
Located within walking distance of Clover Ridge Elementary School and Community Park. Apartments feature French balconies, neutral decor and walk-in closets. Community includes a courtyard, a gym and a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:04am
8 Units Available
Sun Lake
1045 Yellow Brick Rd, Chaska, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1195 sqft
Follow the Yellow Brick Road. to Sun Lake: a quiet and relaxing place to call home after a busy day and a way of living for those who want to relax and be pampered. Located in the desirable suburb of Chaska, overlooking the lake.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
340 Brickyard Drive
340 Brickyard Drive, Chaska, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1503 sqft
2016 STAINLESS STEEL LG APPLIANCES THROUGHOUT! REFRIGERATOR, RANGE, MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER, WASHER & DRYER. GORGEOUS 2BR 2BA 2003 BUILT TOWNHOME NEAR CHASKA'S LIONS PARK.
Results within 10 miles of Victoria
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
12 Units Available
Lake Susan Apartments
8260 Market Blvd, Chanhassen, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
1139 sqft
Modern kitchens, a patio or balcony and a full complement of furniture and furnishings. Close to both Highway 494 and Highway 212. Resident services include a pool, a clubhouse and a 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
26 Units Available
Venue
515 West 78th Street, Chanhassen, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
948 sqft
Comfort and convenience take center stage at Venue, Chanhassen's first lifestyle-driven apartment community. Venue offers studio to 3-bedroom apartment homes that steal the show with luxe finishes, modern interiors, and private balconies.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
16 Units Available
The Sixton
1601 Harvest Lane, Shakopee, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1163 sqft
Brand New Apartments! Urban charm is redefined at The Sixton Apartments! Located in Shakopee, MN, our brand new rental community offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes to elevate your living experience.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
23 Units Available
Stratford Wood
18900 Stratford Rd, Minnetonka, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1044 sqft
The epitome of luxury community living. Gorgeous wooded grounds. Apartments and townhouses offer deluxe amenities, including granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fitness fans will enjoy the pool, gym, and basketball and tennis courts.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2244 Quarry Ln
2244 Quarry Lane, Shakopee, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1430 sqft
2 bedrooms + large loft, 2 bathrooms, 2 garages - Property Id: 284591 FOR RENT: 2 bedroom plus large loft, 2 bathrooms, 2 garage townhouse 1,495/mo Available to show now with 6-16-2020 move in Very popular floor plan with two story living room with
