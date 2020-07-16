/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:57 AM
17 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Victoria, MN
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
2 Units Available
Victoria Flats
1699 Stieger Lake Lane, Victoria, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,450
793 sqft
Be the first to live in these upscale apartments just off Lake Stieger in downtown Victoria. A top-of-the-line fitness center, private grilling stations and a rooftop deck await. Close to Arboretum Boulevard and Victoria Drive.
Results within 5 miles of Victoria
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
2 Units Available
Cedar Creek Apartments
135 Crosstown Blvd, Chaska, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,005
731 sqft
Located near MN-41 southeast of the Twin Cities. Updated apartments have new tile floors and custom wood flooring. Air conditioning. Community has a fire pit and playground.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
3 Units Available
Bay Pointe
840 3rd Ave, Excelsior, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,055
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bay Pointe in Excelsior. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
6 Units Available
The Mist
4201 Sunset Dr, Spring Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$2,020
1019 sqft
For luxurious amenities, The Mist is a good choice. Each unit has hardwood floors, fireplaces, granite countertops and 10 ft. ceilings. It is close to Lake Minnetonka and a short walk from local entertainment and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 16 at 12:29 AM
2 Units Available
Sun Lake Woods
1045 Yellow Brick Rd, Chaska, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,205
840 sqft
At the heart of a community renaissance is Sun Lake Woods, upscale apartment rentals with luxurious accommodations and a location of unparalleled convenience.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
4 Units Available
Brickstone Estates
800 Walnut Pl, Chaska, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,115
816 sqft
Brickstone Estates is located in Chaska, MN directly across from Fireman’s Park and within blocks of downtown. Choose between luxurious one, two or three-bedroom homes.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 16 at 12:33 AM
6 Units Available
Sun Lake
1045 Yellow Brick Rd, Chaska, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,265
824 sqft
Follow the Yellow Brick Road. to Sun Lake: a quiet and relaxing place to call home after a busy day and a way of living for those who want to relax and be pampered. Located in the desirable suburb of Chaska, overlooking the lake.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
10 Units Available
Chaska Place
325 Engler Blvd, Chaska, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,384
788 sqft
Our Virtual Leasing doors are OPEN! At Chaska Place you will find spacious upgraded apartments with exceptional amenities.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
1 Unit Available
Christmas Lake Manor
832 3rd Ave, Excelsior, MN
1 Bedroom
$905
696 sqft
Walk-in closets, extra storage, patio, and central air and heat. Amenities include gym, grilling area, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Pet-friendly. Short-term leases available.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2471 Island Drive
2471 Island Drive, Spring Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$980
700 sqft
Great 1 bedroom apartment with a pool and on the lake!
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
1 Unit Available
3414 Autumn Woods Drive
3414 Autumn Woods Drive, Chaska, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,885
1342 sqft
Available August 2nd. Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This apartment includes a private entry, lots of windows, fireplace, attached garage, and an in unit washer and dryer.
Results within 10 miles of Victoria
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
3 Units Available
Chanhassen Village
7721 MN-101, Chanhassen, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,030
700 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors, balcony and ceiling fans. Amenities include BBQ, playground, swimming pool, clubhouse, on-site laundry and fitness center. Pet-friendly. Short-term lease available.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
24 Units Available
Stratford Wood
18900 Stratford Rd, Minnetonka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,120
722 sqft
The epitome of luxury community living. Gorgeous wooded grounds. Apartments and townhouses offer deluxe amenities, including granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fitness fans will enjoy the pool, gym, and basketball and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
24 Units Available
The Sixton
1601 Harvest Lane, Shakopee, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,350
813 sqft
Brand New Apartments! Urban charm is redefined at The Sixton Apartments! Located in Shakopee, MN, our brand new rental community offers studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes to elevate your living experience.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
8 Units Available
Lake Susan Apartments
8260 Market Blvd, Chanhassen, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,268
926 sqft
Modern kitchens, a patio or balcony and a full complement of furniture and furnishings. Close to both Highway 494 and Highway 212. Resident services include a pool, a clubhouse and a 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
16 Units Available
Venue
515 West 78th Street, Chanhassen, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,550
744 sqft
Comfort and convenience take center stage at Venue, Chanhassen's first lifestyle-driven apartment community. Venue offers studio to 3-bedroom apartment homes that steal the show with luxe finishes, modern interiors, and private balconies.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
3 Units Available
Riva Ridge
1224 Shakopee Ave E, Shakopee, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,200
792 sqft
Riva Ridge offers spacious units. Their 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments are near schools, shopping and business centers. Amenities include an outdoor barbeque area, pool, volleyball court and more. Pets are welcome.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MN