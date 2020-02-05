All apartments in Stillwater
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:16 AM

3625 White Pine Way

3625 White Pine Way · No Longer Available
Location

3625 White Pine Way, Stillwater, MN 55082

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Rental home with 4 bedroom upstairs. Open kitchen to living room with stone fireplace upgraded appliances, farm sink, granite counters,, white cabinets, island counter, stone fireplace. Deck overlooking Brown's Creek. Trails nearby connect you w/ the Gateway Trail or Downtown Stillwater.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3625 White Pine Way have any available units?
3625 White Pine Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stillwater, MN.
What amenities does 3625 White Pine Way have?
Some of 3625 White Pine Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3625 White Pine Way currently offering any rent specials?
3625 White Pine Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3625 White Pine Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3625 White Pine Way is pet friendly.
Does 3625 White Pine Way offer parking?
No, 3625 White Pine Way does not offer parking.
Does 3625 White Pine Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3625 White Pine Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3625 White Pine Way have a pool?
No, 3625 White Pine Way does not have a pool.
Does 3625 White Pine Way have accessible units?
No, 3625 White Pine Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3625 White Pine Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3625 White Pine Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3625 White Pine Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3625 White Pine Way does not have units with air conditioning.

