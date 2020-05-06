2106 Oakridge Rd.

Amenities
This classic home located on Stillwater's North Hill close restaurants and shopping! Recently updated with fresh carpet combined with natural hardwood flooring, a wood-burning fireplace and stove makes this home feel warm and inviting! Four level living provides ample room throughout the 1806 square feet of living space. Lower level features 2 rooms perfect for an office or playroom. Large multi-level deck and patio overlooking the backyard is the perfect place to entertain guests. Attached 2 car HEATED garage also opens up to the patio via its own double 6 foot sliding door. Pets are allowed for this property with approval and are subject to a nonrefundable pet fee of $300 per pet. Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, trash, water, sewer, lawn and snow. This property is available July 1st, 2020. Please contact us today at 651-491-8005 to schedule a showing!
Unfortunately due to COVID-19, we are limiting our in-person showings at this property at this time. Please watch our virtual tour at: https://youtu.be/7tf2OL-v2Vw
and if you are still interested in the property please call us at 651-491-8005.