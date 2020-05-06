2106 Oakridge Rd.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking garage

This classic home located on Stillwater's North Hill close restaurants and shopping! Recently updated with fresh carpet combined with natural hardwood flooring, a wood-burning fireplace and stove makes this home feel warm and inviting! Four level living provides ample room throughout the 1806 square feet of living space. Lower level features 2 rooms perfect for an office or playroom. Large multi-level deck and patio overlooking the backyard is the perfect place to entertain guests. Attached 2 car HEATED garage also opens up to the patio via its own double 6 foot sliding door. Pets are allowed for this property with approval and are subject to a nonrefundable pet fee of $300 per pet. Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, trash, water, sewer, lawn and snow. This property is available July 1st, 2020. Please contact us today at 651-491-8005 to schedule a showing!



Unfortunately due to COVID-19, we are limiting our in-person showings at this property at this time. Please watch our virtual tour at: https://youtu.be/7tf2OL-v2Vw

and if you are still interested in the property please call us at 651-491-8005.