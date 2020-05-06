All apartments in Stillwater
2106 Oakridge Rd.
2106 Oakridge Rd

2106 Oakridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

2106 Oakridge Road, Stillwater, MN 55082

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
This classic home located on Stillwater's North Hill close restaurants and shopping! Recently updated with fresh carpet combined with natural hardwood flooring, a wood-burning fireplace and stove makes this home feel warm and inviting! Four level living provides ample room throughout the 1806 square feet of living space. Lower level features 2 rooms perfect for an office or playroom. Large multi-level deck and patio overlooking the backyard is the perfect place to entertain guests. Attached 2 car HEATED garage also opens up to the patio via its own double 6 foot sliding door. Pets are allowed for this property with approval and are subject to a nonrefundable pet fee of $300 per pet. Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, trash, water, sewer, lawn and snow. This property is available July 1st, 2020. Please contact us today at 651-491-8005 to schedule a showing!

Unfortunately due to COVID-19, we are limiting our in-person showings at this property at this time. Please watch our virtual tour at: https://youtu.be/7tf2OL-v2Vw
and if you are still interested in the property please call us at 651-491-8005.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

