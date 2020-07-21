2669 Alabama Ave S.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Garage parking- 3 bed/2 bath town home St. Louis Park!



Gorgeous Town home includes updated kitchen, double garage, patio & private back yard!

Laundry is on BR level! Tenants only pays electricity and pet friendly!



Applicant must have viewed the property in person.

You must meet all the criteria before applying

Min. credit score=680

Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing.

Household rent to income ratio=30%

No felonies or evictions

No late payments within the last 5 yrs

Max number of people-4

Security deposit is=1 month's rent

Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable

Utilities paid by tenant= Elec and any optional utility

Utilities paid by owner= Heat/water/sewer/trash/assoc dues-snow removal/lawn care

1 pet-dog (under 30lbs) or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/



