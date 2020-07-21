All apartments in St. Louis Park
/
St. Louis Park, MN
/
2669 Alabama Ave S.
Last updated August 1 2019 at 4:58 PM

2669 Alabama Ave S.

2669 Alabama Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2669 Alabama Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN 55416
Birchwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Garage parking- 3 bed/2 bath town home St. Louis Park!

Gorgeous Town home includes updated kitchen, double garage, patio & private back yard!
Laundry is on BR level! Tenants only pays electricity and pet friendly!

Applicant must have viewed the property in person.
You must meet all the criteria before applying
Min. credit score=680
Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing.
Household rent to income ratio=30%
No felonies or evictions
No late payments within the last 5 yrs
Max number of people-4
Security deposit is=1 month's rent
Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable
Utilities paid by tenant= Elec and any optional utility
Utilities paid by owner= Heat/water/sewer/trash/assoc dues-snow removal/lawn care
1 pet-dog (under 30lbs) or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/

Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:

https://showmojo.com/l/753860e08e

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 2669 Alabama Ave S. have any available units?
2669 Alabama Ave S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Louis Park, MN.
What amenities does 2669 Alabama Ave S. have?
Some of 2669 Alabama Ave S.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2669 Alabama Ave S. currently offering any rent specials?
2669 Alabama Ave S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2669 Alabama Ave S. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2669 Alabama Ave S. is pet friendly.
Does 2669 Alabama Ave S. offer parking?
Yes, 2669 Alabama Ave S. offers parking.
Does 2669 Alabama Ave S. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2669 Alabama Ave S. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2669 Alabama Ave S. have a pool?
No, 2669 Alabama Ave S. does not have a pool.
Does 2669 Alabama Ave S. have accessible units?
No, 2669 Alabama Ave S. does not have accessible units.
Does 2669 Alabama Ave S. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2669 Alabama Ave S. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2669 Alabama Ave S. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2669 Alabama Ave S. does not have units with air conditioning.
