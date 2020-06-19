815 Golf View Lane

Amenities

Available approx. July 1st, 2020: One Bedroom Apartment in South Saint Cloud, along the Beaver Island Walking Trail. Each unit in this unique building has 2 levels. Upper level includes open format, with open beam ceilings, entry area; kitchen with lots of cupboards; dining area; living room; and balcony. Lower level includes ceramic bath; 1 extra-large bedroom with 2 large closets. This is a quiet area and building. Heat, city water, garage, cable, & garbage, are included in the monthly rent of $745 and garage $70.00. Sorry no pets are accepted. Good credit report and references is required. Call today, -- 651-399-4233 or 320-217-5248.