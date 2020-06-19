All apartments in St. Cloud
Find more places like 815 Golf View Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Cloud, MN
/
815 Golf View Lane
Last updated June 8 2020 at 8:09 PM

815 Golf View Lane

815 Golf View Lane · (651) 399-4233
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Cloud
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

815 Golf View Lane, St. Cloud, MN 56301

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$815

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available approx. July 1st, 2020: One Bedroom Apartment in South Saint Cloud, along the Beaver Island Walking Trail. Each unit in this unique building has 2 levels. Upper level includes open format, with open beam ceilings, entry area; kitchen with lots of cupboards; dining area; living room; and balcony. Lower level includes ceramic bath; 1 extra-large bedroom with 2 large closets. This is a quiet area and building. Heat, city water, garage, cable, & garbage, are included in the monthly rent of $745 and garage $70.00. Sorry no pets are accepted. Good credit report and references is required. Call today, -- 651-399-4233 or 320-217-5248.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 Golf View Lane have any available units?
815 Golf View Lane has a unit available for $815 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 815 Golf View Lane have?
Some of 815 Golf View Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 Golf View Lane currently offering any rent specials?
815 Golf View Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 Golf View Lane pet-friendly?
No, 815 Golf View Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 815 Golf View Lane offer parking?
Yes, 815 Golf View Lane does offer parking.
Does 815 Golf View Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 Golf View Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 Golf View Lane have a pool?
No, 815 Golf View Lane does not have a pool.
Does 815 Golf View Lane have accessible units?
No, 815 Golf View Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 815 Golf View Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 815 Golf View Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 815 Golf View Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Uppertown Apartments
1310 15th Street N #2
St. Cloud, MN 56303
Park Plaza Apartments
830 13th St S
St. Cloud, MN 56301
Heights Apartments
524 14th Street South
St. Cloud, MN 56301
Regency Park Estates
1615 15th Ave SE
St. Cloud, MN 56304
Heritage Park Apartment Homes
3600 W St Germain St
St. Cloud, MN 56301
Grand Gateway Apartment Homes
4005 24th St S
St. Cloud, MN 56301
Edgewater
4344 Clearwater Rd
St. Cloud, MN 56301
The Bluffs at Liberty Glen
1075 24th Street SE
St. Cloud, MN 56304

Similar Pages

St. Cloud 1 BedroomsSt. Cloud 2 Bedrooms
St. Cloud Apartments with GarageSt. Cloud Apartments with Parking
St. Cloud Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Plymouth, MNBrooklyn Park, MNMinnetonka, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNChaska, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MN
Anoka, MNSartell, MNRamsey, MNBuffalo, MNMonticello, MNChamplin, MNWaite Park, MNHutchinson, MN
Waconia, MNBig Lake, MNExcelsior, MNRogers, MNVictoria, MNAlbertville, MNSt. Joseph, MNGlencoe, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Saint Cloud State UniversitySt Cloud Technical and Community College
Anoka Technical CollegeHennepin Technical College
College of Saint Benedict
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity