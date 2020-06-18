422 9th Ave. N.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

3 Bedroom House for lease between SCSU and SCTC!



Walking distance to many amenities. This house features three bedrooms, one bathroom, large remodeled kitchen, living room, laundry room with washer and dryer, spacious front porch, big backyard with privacy fence, and off street parking.



Bus stop 1/2 block from the house



Water, Sewer and Heat Included. You pay electric and Trash.



Important

+ No-smoking

+ Will consider small pets with additional fee



Background checks do apply

