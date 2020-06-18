All apartments in St. Cloud
422 9th Ave. N.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

422 9th Ave. N.

422 9th Avenue North · (952) 564-5185
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

422 9th Avenue North, St. Cloud, MN 56303
Hester Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1300 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Three Bedroom House between SCSU and SCTC! - Property Id: 102804

3 Bedroom House for lease between SCSU and SCTC!

Walking distance to many amenities. This house features three bedrooms, one bathroom, large remodeled kitchen, living room, laundry room with washer and dryer, spacious front porch, big backyard with privacy fence, and off street parking.

Bus stop 1/2 block from the house

Water, Sewer and Heat Included. You pay electric and Trash.

Important
+ No-smoking
+ Will consider small pets with additional fee

Background checks do apply
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102804
Property Id 102804

(RLNE5701178)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 9th Ave. N. have any available units?
422 9th Ave. N. has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 422 9th Ave. N. have?
Some of 422 9th Ave. N.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 422 9th Ave. N. currently offering any rent specials?
422 9th Ave. N. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 9th Ave. N. pet-friendly?
Yes, 422 9th Ave. N. is pet friendly.
Does 422 9th Ave. N. offer parking?
Yes, 422 9th Ave. N. does offer parking.
Does 422 9th Ave. N. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 422 9th Ave. N. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 9th Ave. N. have a pool?
No, 422 9th Ave. N. does not have a pool.
Does 422 9th Ave. N. have accessible units?
No, 422 9th Ave. N. does not have accessible units.
Does 422 9th Ave. N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 422 9th Ave. N. does not have units with dishwashers.
