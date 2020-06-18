422 9th Ave. N.

Amenities
Three Bedroom House between SCSU and SCTC! - Property Id: 102804
3 Bedroom House for lease between SCSU and SCTC!
Walking distance to many amenities. This house features three bedrooms, one bathroom, large remodeled kitchen, living room, laundry room with washer and dryer, spacious front porch, big backyard with privacy fence, and off street parking.
Bus stop 1/2 block from the house
Water, Sewer and Heat Included. You pay electric and Trash.
Important
+ No-smoking
+ Will consider small pets with additional fee
Background checks do apply
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102804
Property Id 102804
(RLNE5701178)