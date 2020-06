Amenities

pet friendly gym pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly gym pool

Renters Warehouse Sunrizon is proud to present this 4 bedroom, 3 bath upper level home. This unit is situated above a barbershop near downtown St. Cloud. There are separate entrances between you and the business. This unit features plenty of room to relax! Bathrooms on both levels. Call/text or email Collin. Tenant pays utilities. Pets negotiable with additional deposit. Available July 1!