Home
/
South St. Paul, MN
/
709 16th Avenue N
Last updated July 31 2019 at 4:50 PM

709 16th Avenue N

709 16th Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

709 16th Ave N, South St. Paul, MN 55075
South Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e50b40e07f ---- Beautiful side by side duplex on quiet cul de sac with over sized single car garage for both units. The property is near Hwy 52, Northview park and South St Paul Northview pool. Open concept main level with living room, kitchen, dining room, half bath and hardwood floors throughout. The upper level has 2 over sized bedrooms and one full bath. Both bedrooms have large closets as well as large hall closet. Additionally, the unit has a finished lower level family room or bedroom and unfinished laundry room with plenty of storage space. The units will be available on August 1st pending successful closing on July 19th. The new owner will be showing the property and accepting applications throughout the month of July, but will not sign new lease agreements until week of July 22nd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 709 16th Avenue N have any available units?
709 16th Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South St. Paul, MN.
What amenities does 709 16th Avenue N have?
Some of 709 16th Avenue N's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 709 16th Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
709 16th Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 16th Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 709 16th Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South St. Paul.
Does 709 16th Avenue N offer parking?
Yes, 709 16th Avenue N offers parking.
Does 709 16th Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 16th Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 16th Avenue N have a pool?
Yes, 709 16th Avenue N has a pool.
Does 709 16th Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 709 16th Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 709 16th Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
No, 709 16th Avenue N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 709 16th Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
No, 709 16th Avenue N does not have units with air conditioning.

