709 16th Avenue N

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e50b40e07f ---- Beautiful side by side duplex on quiet cul de sac with over sized single car garage for both units. The property is near Hwy 52, Northview park and South St Paul Northview pool. Open concept main level with living room, kitchen, dining room, half bath and hardwood floors throughout. The upper level has 2 over sized bedrooms and one full bath. Both bedrooms have large closets as well as large hall closet. Additionally, the unit has a finished lower level family room or bedroom and unfinished laundry room with plenty of storage space. The units will be available on August 1st pending successful closing on July 19th. The new owner will be showing the property and accepting applications throughout the month of July, but will not sign new lease agreements until week of July 22nd.