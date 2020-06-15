208 2nd Avenue South

Amenities
Single Family House for June 1, Large Fenced Yard, Hardwood Floors, Updated Kitchen, Garage - Single family house available June 1 in South St. Paul. The main floor has a sunroom in the front that connects to the living room and dining room. Two bedrooms are on this floor with a full bathroom between them. The kitchen is off the dining room and has been fully updated with granite countertops, newer cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. There are hardwood floors throughout the main floor besides the kitchen and bath.
The third bedroom is the entire second floor. This is a large bedroom with good closet space.
There's a full basement with laundry and plenty of room for storage. This house also has central a/c, a single stall detached garage with auto opener, and a large fenced yard.
$50 application fee per adult
We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history
Pets are okay with a $25/month pet fee per
Renters are responsible for all utilities and lawn/snow
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing
Agent: Dakota DeHaven
BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC
For all units with forced air heating, residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.
