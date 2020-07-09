All apartments in Shoreview
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

5954 Fernwood St

5954 Fernwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

5954 Fernwood Street, Shoreview, MN 55126
Mc Culloun

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
5954 Fernwood St Available 07/01/20 One Level Living: 2bd1ba townhome in Shoreview $1199/mo - Available July 01:
One level living, recently remodeled, well maintained, open design, great neighborhood!
$1,199/mo
$1,248 Deposit
$1499.00/mo*
$1548.00 deposit
POSSIBLE pet allowed if large pet deposit & pet addendum
*Advertised price assumes basic maintenance agreement in which tenant is responsible for: light bulbs, furnace filters, batteries, etc.
12+ month lease preferred
$70 Application fee per adult
this Property is not Section 8 approved
smoking is not permitted
Contact Heather Dietrich Feigum,
Our Area Homes
7632001428 or for fastest response, email OurAreaHomesINFO@gmail.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5795263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5954 Fernwood St have any available units?
5954 Fernwood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreview, MN.
Is 5954 Fernwood St currently offering any rent specials?
5954 Fernwood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5954 Fernwood St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5954 Fernwood St is pet friendly.
Does 5954 Fernwood St offer parking?
No, 5954 Fernwood St does not offer parking.
Does 5954 Fernwood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5954 Fernwood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5954 Fernwood St have a pool?
No, 5954 Fernwood St does not have a pool.
Does 5954 Fernwood St have accessible units?
No, 5954 Fernwood St does not have accessible units.
Does 5954 Fernwood St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5954 Fernwood St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5954 Fernwood St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5954 Fernwood St does not have units with air conditioning.

