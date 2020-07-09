4338 Chatsworth Circle

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ef97f3e085 ---- */*/* FLOOR TO CEILING REHAB: TONS of updates, new appliances, new cabinets, new bathrooms, a must see! */*/* Beautiful 3 bed, 1.5 bath townhome in rent-ready condition is ready for immediate move in!!! This home features: -open floor plan -spacious bedrooms -walk in closet -hardwood flooring -balcony AND patio -neutral color palette providing a clean slate to easily make this place your home -on peaceful cul-de-sac -attached 2 stall garage -centrally located between St. Paul and Minneapolis -close to shopping and restaurants Cable ready, Microwave, Air conditioning, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Walk-in closets, Balcony, deck, patio, Garage parking, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range, Heat - gas Additional Terms: 1. 12 months or longer lease term 2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 3. This property is NOT voucher approved. 4. Tenant paid utilities: gas, electricity, phone, internet, and cable. 5. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application. 6. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction. ?????????7. Tenant is required to purchase Renter\'s Insurance that meets VSM minimum requirements, please see agent for more details 8. A lease origination fee of $150 will apply to accepted applications to be paid along with move-in funds