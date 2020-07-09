All apartments in Shoreview
Find more places like 4338 Chatsworth Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shoreview, MN
/
4338 Chatsworth Circle
Last updated July 18 2019 at 1:28 PM

4338 Chatsworth Circle

4338 Chatsworth Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Shoreview
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4338 Chatsworth Circle, Shoreview, MN 55126
Wilson Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ef97f3e085 ---- */*/* FLOOR TO CEILING REHAB: TONS of updates, new appliances, new cabinets, new bathrooms, a must see! */*/* Beautiful 3 bed, 1.5 bath townhome in rent-ready condition is ready for immediate move in!!! This home features: -open floor plan -spacious bedrooms -walk in closet -hardwood flooring -balcony AND patio -neutral color palette providing a clean slate to easily make this place your home -on peaceful cul-de-sac -attached 2 stall garage -centrally located between St. Paul and Minneapolis -close to shopping and restaurants Cable ready, Microwave, Air conditioning, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Walk-in closets, Balcony, deck, patio, Garage parking, Laundry room / hookups, Oven / range, Heat - gas Additional Terms: 1. 12 months or longer lease term 2. $50 application fee per person over the age of 18 3. This property is NOT voucher approved. 4. Tenant paid utilities: gas, electricity, phone, internet, and cable. 5. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to application. 6. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction. ?????????7. Tenant is required to purchase Renter\'s Insurance that meets VSM minimum requirements, please see agent for more details 8. A lease origination fee of $150 will apply to accepted applications to be paid along with move-in funds

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4338 Chatsworth Circle have any available units?
4338 Chatsworth Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreview, MN.
What amenities does 4338 Chatsworth Circle have?
Some of 4338 Chatsworth Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4338 Chatsworth Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4338 Chatsworth Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4338 Chatsworth Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4338 Chatsworth Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shoreview.
Does 4338 Chatsworth Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4338 Chatsworth Circle offers parking.
Does 4338 Chatsworth Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4338 Chatsworth Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4338 Chatsworth Circle have a pool?
No, 4338 Chatsworth Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4338 Chatsworth Circle have accessible units?
No, 4338 Chatsworth Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4338 Chatsworth Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4338 Chatsworth Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 4338 Chatsworth Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4338 Chatsworth Circle has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

McMillan Apartments
157 Grass Lake Place
Shoreview, MN 55126
Shoreview Grand
577 Harriet Ave
Shoreview, MN 55126
The Edison at Rice Creek
2020 Bluestem Lane
Shoreview, MN 55126
Loden SV
1005 Gramsie Road
Shoreview, MN 55126

Similar Pages

Shoreview 1 BedroomsShoreview 2 Bedrooms
Shoreview Apartments with BalconyShoreview Apartments with Pool
Shoreview Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MN
North St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNMonticello, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MNFarmington, MNHudson, WI

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University