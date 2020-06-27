Amenities

3560 Cohansey St Available 08/01/20 Shoreview House Available August 1, Open Floor Plan, Vaulted Ceilings, Fenced Back Yard, Mounds View School District! - See video walk through at https://youtu.be/ZlG7h4b9rHw

Shoreview house available August 1. The main level has an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and a large gas fireplace as the centerpiece. Kitchen has stainless appliances and granite countertops. There's a dining area next to the kitchen with a walkout to the back deck. The deck was just installed last year. The main level also has a half bathroom and access to the two car garage.

All three bedrooms are upstairs. They span the catwalk that overlooks the main floor of the house. The full bathroom connects to the hallway as well as the master bedroom. The master has hardwood floors and the other two bedrooms are carpeted.

Large lower family room downstairs with a walkout to the back patio. There's another gas fireplace, a 3/4 bathroom, and a large storage room as well.

This home also has central air conditioning and a fenced back yard with pond views. Located in Mounds View School District!



Up to two pets are okay with a $50/month pet fee per

$50 application fee per adult

We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history

Renters are responsible for all utilities and lawn/snow

Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing



Agent: Dakota DeHaven

BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC



For all units with forced air heating, residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.



