Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:59 AM

3560 Cohansey St

3560 Cohansey Street · No Longer Available
Location

3560 Cohansey Street, Shoreview, MN 55126
Wabbasso Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3560 Cohansey St Available 08/01/20 Shoreview House Available August 1, Open Floor Plan, Vaulted Ceilings, Fenced Back Yard, Mounds View School District! - See video walk through at https://youtu.be/ZlG7h4b9rHw
Shoreview house available August 1. The main level has an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and a large gas fireplace as the centerpiece. Kitchen has stainless appliances and granite countertops. There's a dining area next to the kitchen with a walkout to the back deck. The deck was just installed last year. The main level also has a half bathroom and access to the two car garage.
All three bedrooms are upstairs. They span the catwalk that overlooks the main floor of the house. The full bathroom connects to the hallway as well as the master bedroom. The master has hardwood floors and the other two bedrooms are carpeted.
Large lower family room downstairs with a walkout to the back patio. There's another gas fireplace, a 3/4 bathroom, and a large storage room as well.
This home also has central air conditioning and a fenced back yard with pond views. Located in Mounds View School District!

Up to two pets are okay with a $50/month pet fee per
$50 application fee per adult
We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history
Renters are responsible for all utilities and lawn/snow
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing

Agent: Dakota DeHaven
BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

For all units with forced air heating, residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.

(RLNE4974854)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3560 Cohansey St have any available units?
3560 Cohansey St doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 3560 Cohansey St have?
Some of 3560 Cohansey St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3560 Cohansey St currently offering any rent specials?
3560 Cohansey St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3560 Cohansey St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3560 Cohansey St is pet friendly.
Does 3560 Cohansey St offer parking?
Yes, 3560 Cohansey St offers parking.
Does 3560 Cohansey St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3560 Cohansey St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3560 Cohansey St have a pool?
No, 3560 Cohansey St does not have a pool.
Does 3560 Cohansey St have accessible units?
No, 3560 Cohansey St does not have accessible units.
Does 3560 Cohansey St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3560 Cohansey St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3560 Cohansey St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3560 Cohansey St has units with air conditioning.
