3150 Victoria St N

Available 09/01/19 3BD Remodeled Shoreview Home for Lease - Property Id: 125663
Beautifully updated 3 bedroom rambler with open and bright floor plan. Fully renovated kitchen with flush mount beam, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, updated bathroom, re-finished and some newer oak hardwood floors, solid oak doors, newer light fixtures. Newer roof on house and 3 car garage and newer siding. Spacious lot with fenced in yard.
Up to 3 pets allowed in any home!
*Home is for sale but would be purchased and rented to you
** Broker reciprocity thanks to Re/Max Results
