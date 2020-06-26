All apartments in Shoreview
3150 Victoria St N
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:28 AM

3150 Victoria St N

3150 County Road 52 · No Longer Available
Location

3150 County Road 52, Shoreview, MN 55126
Owasso Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 09/01/19 3BD Remodeled Shoreview Home for Lease - Property Id: 125663

Reply to this ad or text to (763) 445-9131 with the cities you are looking to live in for our most up to date list of homes.

Beautifully updated 3 bedroom rambler with open and bright floor plan. Fully renovated kitchen with flush mount beam, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, updated bathroom, re-finished and some newer oak hardwood floors, solid oak doors, newer light fixtures. Newer roof on house and 3 car garage and newer siding. Spacious lot with fenced in yard.

Up to 3 pets allowed in any home!

We have lots of homes to choose from! Text the cities you are looking to live in to Brian w National Realty Guild : (763) 445-9131 for a tailored list of the latest homes in your area.

Roseville, Shoreview, Mendota Heights, Arden Hills, Little Canada, Vadnais Heights

*Home is for sale but would be purchased and rented to you
** Broker reciprocity thanks to Re/Max Results
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125663
Property Id 125663

(RLNE4926000)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

