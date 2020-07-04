1880 Bluestem Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking pool garage pet friendly

Walking into the home, you are greeted with vaulted ceilings and a staircase to the loft. Huge open concept kitchen with newer appliances. One bathroom downstairs, one bathroom upstairs and 1 master suite with separate tub and shower. Laundry located on same level as bedrooms. Property also features an attached 2-car garage, A/C, dishwasher, microwave, water softener and patio! Available December 2019, tenants are responsible for gas and electric. Security Deposit: $1,425. Dogs are permitted with additional fees. Sorry, No Cats and No Smoking. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!