Home
/
Shoreview, MN
/
1880 Bluestem Lane
Last updated October 11 2019 at 5:14 PM

1880 Bluestem Lane

1880 Bluestem Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1880 Bluestem Lane, Shoreview, MN 55126
Rice Creek - Brookside

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Walking into the home, you are greeted with vaulted ceilings and a staircase to the loft. Huge open concept kitchen with newer appliances. One bathroom downstairs, one bathroom upstairs and 1 master suite with separate tub and shower. Laundry located on same level as bedrooms. Property also features an attached 2-car garage, A/C, dishwasher, microwave, water softener and patio! Available December 2019, tenants are responsible for gas and electric. Security Deposit: $1,425. Dogs are permitted with additional fees. Sorry, No Cats and No Smoking. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1880 Bluestem Lane have any available units?
1880 Bluestem Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreview, MN.
What amenities does 1880 Bluestem Lane have?
Some of 1880 Bluestem Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1880 Bluestem Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1880 Bluestem Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1880 Bluestem Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1880 Bluestem Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1880 Bluestem Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1880 Bluestem Lane offers parking.
Does 1880 Bluestem Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1880 Bluestem Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1880 Bluestem Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1880 Bluestem Lane has a pool.
Does 1880 Bluestem Lane have accessible units?
No, 1880 Bluestem Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1880 Bluestem Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1880 Bluestem Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1880 Bluestem Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1880 Bluestem Lane has units with air conditioning.

