Home
/
Savage, MN
/
8646 Eagle Creek Circle #207
Last updated September 28 2019 at 7:07 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8646 Eagle Creek Circle #207
8646 Eagle Creek Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8646 Eagle Creek Circle, Savage, MN 55378
Amenities
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
Nestled in a quite campus in Savage, Mn. Private entry as well as a secure complex during non business hours. Work stations are already in place for both areas and included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8646 Eagle Creek Circle #207 have any available units?
8646 Eagle Creek Circle #207 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Savage, MN
.
Is 8646 Eagle Creek Circle #207 currently offering any rent specials?
8646 Eagle Creek Circle #207 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8646 Eagle Creek Circle #207 pet-friendly?
No, 8646 Eagle Creek Circle #207 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Savage
.
Does 8646 Eagle Creek Circle #207 offer parking?
Yes, 8646 Eagle Creek Circle #207 offers parking.
Does 8646 Eagle Creek Circle #207 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8646 Eagle Creek Circle #207 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8646 Eagle Creek Circle #207 have a pool?
No, 8646 Eagle Creek Circle #207 does not have a pool.
Does 8646 Eagle Creek Circle #207 have accessible units?
No, 8646 Eagle Creek Circle #207 does not have accessible units.
Does 8646 Eagle Creek Circle #207 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8646 Eagle Creek Circle #207 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8646 Eagle Creek Circle #207 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8646 Eagle Creek Circle #207 has units with air conditioning.
