Savage, MN
8646 Eagle Creek Circle #207
Last updated September 28 2019 at 7:07 AM

8646 Eagle Creek Circle #207

8646 Eagle Creek Circle · No Longer Available
Location

8646 Eagle Creek Circle, Savage, MN 55378

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
Nestled in a quite campus in Savage, Mn. Private entry as well as a secure complex during non business hours. Work stations are already in place for both areas and included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8646 Eagle Creek Circle #207 have any available units?
8646 Eagle Creek Circle #207 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savage, MN.
Is 8646 Eagle Creek Circle #207 currently offering any rent specials?
8646 Eagle Creek Circle #207 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8646 Eagle Creek Circle #207 pet-friendly?
No, 8646 Eagle Creek Circle #207 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savage.
Does 8646 Eagle Creek Circle #207 offer parking?
Yes, 8646 Eagle Creek Circle #207 offers parking.
Does 8646 Eagle Creek Circle #207 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8646 Eagle Creek Circle #207 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8646 Eagle Creek Circle #207 have a pool?
No, 8646 Eagle Creek Circle #207 does not have a pool.
Does 8646 Eagle Creek Circle #207 have accessible units?
No, 8646 Eagle Creek Circle #207 does not have accessible units.
Does 8646 Eagle Creek Circle #207 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8646 Eagle Creek Circle #207 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8646 Eagle Creek Circle #207 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8646 Eagle Creek Circle #207 has units with air conditioning.
