7528 Southridge Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous 2 bedroom / 3 bathroom end-unit townhome in a very high demand neighborhood. Open concept floor

plan with high ceilings and tons of natural light. The kitchen boasts tons of cabinet space and features an oversized center island. You will fall in love with the modern luxury vinyl plank flooring in the dining room and living room. Cozy up in front of the gas fireplace on those chilly nights. The upper-level laundry is conveniently located on the same level as the two generous sized bedrooms. The master bedroom features a private bathroom and a walk-in closet. There is a quaint loft that is perfect for a desk or a play area. Just a block away from several shops, eateries, a brewery and so much more. Several walking paths surround the property and it's just blocks away from Prior Lake. Do not miss your chance to call this home.