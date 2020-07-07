All apartments in Savage
7528 Southridge Court

7528 Southridge Court
Location

7528 Southridge Court, Savage, MN 55378

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous 2 bedroom / 3 bathroom end-unit townhome in a very high demand neighborhood. Open concept floor
plan with high ceilings and tons of natural light. The kitchen boasts tons of cabinet space and features an oversized center island. You will fall in love with the modern luxury vinyl plank flooring in the dining room and living room. Cozy up in front of the gas fireplace on those chilly nights. The upper-level laundry is conveniently located on the same level as the two generous sized bedrooms. The master bedroom features a private bathroom and a walk-in closet. There is a quaint loft that is perfect for a desk or a play area. Just a block away from several shops, eateries, a brewery and so much more. Several walking paths surround the property and it's just blocks away from Prior Lake. Do not miss your chance to call this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7528 Southridge Court have any available units?
7528 Southridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savage, MN.
What amenities does 7528 Southridge Court have?
Some of 7528 Southridge Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7528 Southridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
7528 Southridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7528 Southridge Court pet-friendly?
No, 7528 Southridge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savage.
Does 7528 Southridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 7528 Southridge Court offers parking.
Does 7528 Southridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7528 Southridge Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7528 Southridge Court have a pool?
No, 7528 Southridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 7528 Southridge Court have accessible units?
No, 7528 Southridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7528 Southridge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7528 Southridge Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 7528 Southridge Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7528 Southridge Court does not have units with air conditioning.

