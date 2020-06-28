4278 W 131st St

Amenities

This tri-level home is located in a quiet, convenient, popular Savage neighborhood. Convenient access to major roads (Hwy 13, 35W) this is a place you can call home. Recently upgraded and renovated with new carpet, new siding and completely updated. 3 beds/2 baths, and attached 2 car garage and huge backyard with trees and privacy! Enjoy a BBQ on the deck, or in the colder months, stay warm by the fire. This one will not last long!! Application fee of $55/adult. Upon approved application, a one time administrative fee of $150. Deposit is equal to one month's rent. To schedule a showing, copy the link and paste in a new window: