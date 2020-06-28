All apartments in Savage
Last updated September 12 2019 at 5:44 PM

4278 W 131st St

4278 West 131st Street · No Longer Available
Location

4278 West 131st Street, Savage, MN 55378

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This tri-level home is located in a quiet, convenient, popular Savage neighborhood. Convenient access to major roads (Hwy 13, 35W) this is a place you can call home. Recently upgraded and renovated with new carpet, new siding and completely updated. 3 beds/2 baths, and attached 2 car garage and huge backyard with trees and privacy! Enjoy a BBQ on the deck, or in the colder months, stay warm by the fire. This one will not last long!! Application fee of $55/adult. Upon approved application, a one time administrative fee of $150. Deposit is equal to one month's rent. To schedule a showing, copy the link and paste in a new window:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4278 W 131st St have any available units?
4278 W 131st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savage, MN.
What amenities does 4278 W 131st St have?
Some of 4278 W 131st St's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4278 W 131st St currently offering any rent specials?
4278 W 131st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4278 W 131st St pet-friendly?
No, 4278 W 131st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savage.
Does 4278 W 131st St offer parking?
Yes, 4278 W 131st St offers parking.
Does 4278 W 131st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4278 W 131st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4278 W 131st St have a pool?
Yes, 4278 W 131st St has a pool.
Does 4278 W 131st St have accessible units?
No, 4278 W 131st St does not have accessible units.
Does 4278 W 131st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4278 W 131st St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4278 W 131st St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4278 W 131st St does not have units with air conditioning.
