Savage, MN
13078 Glenhurst Avenue
13078 Glenhurst Avenue

13078 Glenhurst Ave · No Longer Available
Location

13078 Glenhurst Ave, Savage, MN 55378

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fabulous 4 bedroom and 2 bathroom split level for your enjoyment! Beautiful hardwood floors on upper level along with vaulted ceiling, living room with bayed window, kitchen features stainless steel appliances. Conveniently located to major roads for easy commutes!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not adveartise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13078 Glenhurst Avenue have any available units?
13078 Glenhurst Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savage, MN.
What amenities does 13078 Glenhurst Avenue have?
Some of 13078 Glenhurst Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13078 Glenhurst Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13078 Glenhurst Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13078 Glenhurst Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 13078 Glenhurst Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 13078 Glenhurst Avenue offer parking?
No, 13078 Glenhurst Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 13078 Glenhurst Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13078 Glenhurst Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13078 Glenhurst Avenue have a pool?
No, 13078 Glenhurst Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13078 Glenhurst Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13078 Glenhurst Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13078 Glenhurst Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 13078 Glenhurst Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13078 Glenhurst Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 13078 Glenhurst Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
