Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

555 Sandhurst Dr W

555 Sandhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

555 Sandhurst Drive, Roseville, MN 55113
McCarrons

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
ROSEVILLE TWIN HOME - Property Id: 176606

555 Sandhurst Drive is a Roseville twin home on a quiet street, just south of 36 and east of Dale. Upper level has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, kitchen, dining, living room and deck. Lower level has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, and laundry room. Big attached garage and driveway space for 2 more cars. Renters must have at least $4,000 in their savings account and a credit score over 640.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/176606
Property Id 176606

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5386477)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 555 Sandhurst Dr W have any available units?
555 Sandhurst Dr W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roseville, MN.
What amenities does 555 Sandhurst Dr W have?
Some of 555 Sandhurst Dr W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 555 Sandhurst Dr W currently offering any rent specials?
555 Sandhurst Dr W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 Sandhurst Dr W pet-friendly?
No, 555 Sandhurst Dr W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roseville.
Does 555 Sandhurst Dr W offer parking?
Yes, 555 Sandhurst Dr W offers parking.
Does 555 Sandhurst Dr W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 555 Sandhurst Dr W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 Sandhurst Dr W have a pool?
No, 555 Sandhurst Dr W does not have a pool.
Does 555 Sandhurst Dr W have accessible units?
No, 555 Sandhurst Dr W does not have accessible units.
Does 555 Sandhurst Dr W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 555 Sandhurst Dr W has units with dishwashers.
Does 555 Sandhurst Dr W have units with air conditioning?
No, 555 Sandhurst Dr W does not have units with air conditioning.

