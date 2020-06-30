555 Sandhurst Dr W

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

ROSEVILLE TWIN HOME - Property Id: 176606



555 Sandhurst Drive is a Roseville twin home on a quiet street, just south of 36 and east of Dale. Upper level has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, kitchen, dining, living room and deck. Lower level has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, and laundry room. Big attached garage and driveway space for 2 more cars. Renters must have at least $4,000 in their savings account and a credit score over 640.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/176606

Property Id 176606



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5386477)