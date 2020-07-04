All apartments in Roseville
2916 Simpson St
2916 Simpson St

2916 Simpson Street · No Longer Available
Location

2916 Simpson Street, Roseville, MN 55113
Lake Josephine

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home will not last long. The home is in excellent condition: spacious layout, updated kitchen and bathroom, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, large area for a garden, fenced yard great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care is not included in the rent. Pet Policy: Dogs or cats: 2 Max (no aggressive breeds.)Â To set up a showing or for more information please visit www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery. 2916 Simpson St Roseville MN 55113

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2916 Simpson St have any available units?
2916 Simpson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roseville, MN.
What amenities does 2916 Simpson St have?
Some of 2916 Simpson St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2916 Simpson St currently offering any rent specials?
2916 Simpson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2916 Simpson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2916 Simpson St is pet friendly.
Does 2916 Simpson St offer parking?
No, 2916 Simpson St does not offer parking.
Does 2916 Simpson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2916 Simpson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2916 Simpson St have a pool?
No, 2916 Simpson St does not have a pool.
Does 2916 Simpson St have accessible units?
No, 2916 Simpson St does not have accessible units.
Does 2916 Simpson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2916 Simpson St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2916 Simpson St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2916 Simpson St does not have units with air conditioning.

