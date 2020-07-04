Amenities

Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home will not last long. The home is in excellent condition: spacious layout, updated kitchen and bathroom, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, large area for a garden, fenced yard great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care is not included in the rent. Pet Policy: Dogs or cats: 2 Max (no aggressive breeds.)Â To set up a showing or for more information please visit www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery. 2916 Simpson St Roseville MN 55113