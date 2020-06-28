2351 Southhill Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage some paid utils

Come check out this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a fully fenced in yard! Large 2 car attached garage, built in's, hardwood floors, laundry, and tons of room in the basement for storage! Close to many parks and Rosedale Center!



Utilities Paid by Resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer, & Trash. Tenant must pay a deposit to the water company of $190.00.



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services today at (612) 547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing.



Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available 4/5/20

Contact us to schedule a showing.