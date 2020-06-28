All apartments in Roseville
Find more places like 2351 Southhill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roseville, MN
/
2351 Southhill Drive
Last updated March 5 2020 at 7:46 PM

2351 Southhill Drive

2351 Southhill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roseville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

2351 Southhill Drive, Roseville, MN 55113
Capital View

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Come check out this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a fully fenced in yard! Large 2 car attached garage, built in's, hardwood floors, laundry, and tons of room in the basement for storage! Close to many parks and Rosedale Center!

Utilities Paid by Resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer, & Trash. Tenant must pay a deposit to the water company of $190.00.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services today at (612) 547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing.

Qualifications: Max occupants: 6. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available 4/5/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2351 Southhill Drive have any available units?
2351 Southhill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roseville, MN.
What amenities does 2351 Southhill Drive have?
Some of 2351 Southhill Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2351 Southhill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2351 Southhill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2351 Southhill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2351 Southhill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2351 Southhill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2351 Southhill Drive offers parking.
Does 2351 Southhill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2351 Southhill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2351 Southhill Drive have a pool?
No, 2351 Southhill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2351 Southhill Drive have accessible units?
No, 2351 Southhill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2351 Southhill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2351 Southhill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2351 Southhill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2351 Southhill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamline Terrace
1360 Terrace Dr
Roseville, MN 55113
Rosedale Estates
2835 Rice St
Roseville, MN 55113
Hillsborough Apartments of Roseville
2345 Woodbridge St
Roseville, MN 55113
Aquarius Apartments
2425 County Road C2
Roseville, MN 55113
Lexlawn
1125 Roselawn Ave W
Roseville, MN 55113
Larpenteur Villa
190 Larpenteur Ave W
Roseville, MN 55113
Roseville Terrace
1759 Dunlap St N
Roseville, MN 55113
Skillman Flats
1629 Skillman Ave W
Roseville, MN 55113

Similar Pages

Roseville 1 BedroomsRoseville 2 Bedrooms
Roseville Apartments with ParkingRoseville Pet Friendly Places
Roseville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MN
Chaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Owasso

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Northwestern-St PaulConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University