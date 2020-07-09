1650 Hwy 36

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/730dd7d08a ---- This 2 bedroom condo is privately owned. This home is all on one level and has a combination of carpet, flooring and tile flooring. Lots of storage in the kitchen, dining room which walks out to the private deck. Also opens up to the sunken living room. Master bedroom has a private bathroom. Full bathroom is right down the hall from the 2nd bedroom. The property comes access to the outdoor pool. Shared Washer and dryer down the hall by elevator. Lawn and snow care is included. Residents pay ONLY Electric. The underground garage 1 stall parking spot available with open parking four your guest. Pet\'s NOT allowed, Sorry. Email Brenda to set up to a showing Brenda @ twincitiesleasing. com Requirements: No evictions, No criminal background, Must make 3x the monthly rent (combined), 600 credit or better, Home is not Section 8 Approved. Professionally managed home. $150 lease signing fee & application process takes less than 48 hours on most homes. 5 mins from Major Shopping, Restaurants, Parks, and Malls.