All apartments in Roseville
Find more places like 1650 Hwy 36.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roseville, MN
/
1650 Hwy 36
Last updated July 26 2019 at 4:25 PM

1650 Hwy 36

1650 Minnesota Highway 36 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roseville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1650 Minnesota Highway 36, Roseville, MN 55113
Fairview Southwest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
elevator
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/730dd7d08a ---- This 2 bedroom condo is privately owned. This home is all on one level and has a combination of carpet, flooring and tile flooring. Lots of storage in the kitchen, dining room which walks out to the private deck. Also opens up to the sunken living room. Master bedroom has a private bathroom. Full bathroom is right down the hall from the 2nd bedroom. The property comes access to the outdoor pool. Shared Washer and dryer down the hall by elevator. Lawn and snow care is included. Residents pay ONLY Electric. The underground garage 1 stall parking spot available with open parking four your guest. Pet\'s NOT allowed, Sorry. Email Brenda to set up to a showing Brenda @ twincitiesleasing. com Requirements: No evictions, No criminal background, Must make 3x the monthly rent (combined), 600 credit or better, Home is not Section 8 Approved. Professionally managed home. $150 lease signing fee & application process takes less than 48 hours on most homes. 5 mins from Major Shopping, Restaurants, Parks, and Malls.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1650 Hwy 36 have any available units?
1650 Hwy 36 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roseville, MN.
What amenities does 1650 Hwy 36 have?
Some of 1650 Hwy 36's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1650 Hwy 36 currently offering any rent specials?
1650 Hwy 36 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1650 Hwy 36 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1650 Hwy 36 is pet friendly.
Does 1650 Hwy 36 offer parking?
Yes, 1650 Hwy 36 offers parking.
Does 1650 Hwy 36 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1650 Hwy 36 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1650 Hwy 36 have a pool?
Yes, 1650 Hwy 36 has a pool.
Does 1650 Hwy 36 have accessible units?
No, 1650 Hwy 36 does not have accessible units.
Does 1650 Hwy 36 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1650 Hwy 36 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1650 Hwy 36 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1650 Hwy 36 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamline Terrace
1360 Terrace Dr
Roseville, MN 55113
Aquarius Apartments
2425 County Road C2
Roseville, MN 55113
Victoria Place
2250 Victoria St N
Roseville, MN 55113
Lexlawn
1125 Roselawn Ave W
Roseville, MN 55113
Larpenteur Villa
190 Larpenteur Ave W
Roseville, MN 55113
Rose Vista
1223 ½ Rose Vista Ct
Roseville, MN 55113
Roseville Terrace
1759 Dunlap St N
Roseville, MN 55113
Skillman Flats
1629 Skillman Ave W
Roseville, MN 55113

Similar Pages

Roseville 1 BedroomsRoseville 2 Bedrooms
Roseville Apartments with ParkingRoseville Pet Friendly Places
Roseville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MN
Chaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Owasso

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Northwestern-St PaulConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University