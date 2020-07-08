1418 Judith Avenue

Amenities

Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 4 bedroom 1 bathroom home will not last long. The home is in excellent condition: spacious layout, hardwood floors, fireplace, central air, finished lower level, patio great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care is not included in the rent. Pet Policy: No pets allowed. If you want to set up a viewing or need additional information that can be done at www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/gallery 1418 Judith Ave Roseville MN 55413