All apartments in Roseville
Find more places like 1405 Colonial Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roseville, MN
/
1405 Colonial Dr
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:43 PM

1405 Colonial Dr

1405 Colonial Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roseville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1405 Colonial Drive, Roseville, MN 55113
Hamline

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Executive fully furnished 2 BR townhome rental located in Roseville just off Hwy. 36 between 35W and 35E and only minutes from both downtown St. Paul and Minneapolis. This furnished rental has much to offer including, wired surround, heated floors, updated high efficiency lighting package all on dimmers. This unit has been fully remodeled from head to toe with high end finishes and furniture. Great bedrooms sizes with large closet space. Rent includes water, garbage, sewage, snow removal and lawn maintenance. This unit is available for a short term or long term lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 Colonial Dr have any available units?
1405 Colonial Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roseville, MN.
What amenities does 1405 Colonial Dr have?
Some of 1405 Colonial Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 Colonial Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1405 Colonial Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 Colonial Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1405 Colonial Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roseville.
Does 1405 Colonial Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1405 Colonial Dr offers parking.
Does 1405 Colonial Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1405 Colonial Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 Colonial Dr have a pool?
No, 1405 Colonial Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1405 Colonial Dr have accessible units?
No, 1405 Colonial Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 Colonial Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1405 Colonial Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1405 Colonial Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1405 Colonial Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamline Terrace
1360 Terrace Dr
Roseville, MN 55113
Rosedale Estates
2835 Rice St
Roseville, MN 55113
Hillsborough Apartments of Roseville
2345 Woodbridge St
Roseville, MN 55113
Aquarius Apartments
2425 County Road C2
Roseville, MN 55113
Lexlawn
1125 Roselawn Ave W
Roseville, MN 55113
Larpenteur Villa
190 Larpenteur Ave W
Roseville, MN 55113
Rose Vista
1223 ½ Rose Vista Ct
Roseville, MN 55113
Skillman Flats
1629 Skillman Ave W
Roseville, MN 55113

Similar Pages

Roseville 1 BedroomsRoseville 2 Bedrooms
Roseville Apartments with ParkingRoseville Pet Friendly Places
Roseville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MN
Chaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Owasso

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Northwestern-St PaulConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University