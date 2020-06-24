1405 Colonial Dr

Amenities

Executive fully furnished 2 BR townhome rental located in Roseville just off Hwy. 36 between 35W and 35E and only minutes from both downtown St. Paul and Minneapolis. This furnished rental has much to offer including, wired surround, heated floors, updated high efficiency lighting package all on dimmers. This unit has been fully remodeled from head to toe with high end finishes and furniture. Great bedrooms sizes with large closet space. Rent includes water, garbage, sewage, snow removal and lawn maintenance. This unit is available for a short term or long term lease.