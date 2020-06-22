All apartments in Rogers
20547 Harvest Cir
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:28 AM

20547 Harvest Cir

20547 Harvest Circle · (612) 545-8138
Location

20547 Harvest Circle, Rogers, MN 55374

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Available 7/1
Make this well maintained TOWNHOME yours.
Open floor concept, Main Level living on one floor, including den or sunroom, laundry room.
Large kitchen over looks dining and living room w/fire place for chilly fall and winter days.
The lg.master suite and bathroom features large walk-in closet.
Bonus patio off sunroom, grill and relax over looking large yard.

AVAIL JULY 1, 2020

Rent includes HOA, trash, lawn and snow.

Rental Requirements -
Income 3 times rent
Credit 600 min score
Clean background screening
NO Evictions
4 per max occupancy
Sorry do not participate in Govt. Subsidies
No Smoking/No Pets

Please Apply or Schedule showing with Agent Contact on our website
WWW.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com
Or
Text 612.545.8138

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20547 Harvest Cir have any available units?
20547 Harvest Cir has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20547 Harvest Cir have?
Some of 20547 Harvest Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20547 Harvest Cir currently offering any rent specials?
20547 Harvest Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20547 Harvest Cir pet-friendly?
No, 20547 Harvest Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rogers.
Does 20547 Harvest Cir offer parking?
Yes, 20547 Harvest Cir does offer parking.
Does 20547 Harvest Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20547 Harvest Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20547 Harvest Cir have a pool?
No, 20547 Harvest Cir does not have a pool.
Does 20547 Harvest Cir have accessible units?
No, 20547 Harvest Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 20547 Harvest Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20547 Harvest Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 20547 Harvest Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20547 Harvest Cir has units with air conditioning.
