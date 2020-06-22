20547 Harvest Cir

Amenities
Available 7/1
Make this well maintained TOWNHOME yours.
Open floor concept, Main Level living on one floor, including den or sunroom, laundry room.
Large kitchen over looks dining and living room w/fire place for chilly fall and winter days.
The lg.master suite and bathroom features large walk-in closet.
Bonus patio off sunroom, grill and relax over looking large yard.
AVAIL JULY 1, 2020
Rent includes HOA, trash, lawn and snow.
Rental Requirements -
Income 3 times rent
Credit 600 min score
Clean background screening
NO Evictions
4 per max occupancy
Sorry do not participate in Govt. Subsidies
No Smoking/No Pets
Please Apply or Schedule showing with Agent Contact on our website
WWW.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com
Or
Text 612.545.8138