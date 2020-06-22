20547 Harvest Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Available 7/1

Make this well maintained TOWNHOME yours.

Open floor concept, Main Level living on one floor, including den or sunroom, laundry room.

Large kitchen over looks dining and living room w/fire place for chilly fall and winter days.

The lg.master suite and bathroom features large walk-in closet.

Bonus patio off sunroom, grill and relax over looking large yard.



AVAIL JULY 1, 2020



Rent includes HOA, trash, lawn and snow.



Rental Requirements -

Income 3 times rent

Credit 600 min score

Clean background screening

NO Evictions

4 per max occupancy

Sorry do not participate in Govt. Subsidies

No Smoking/No Pets



Please Apply or Schedule showing with Agent Contact on our website

WWW.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com

Or

Text 612.545.8138