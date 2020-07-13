35 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Rogers, MN
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
27 Units Available
The Preserve at Commerce
13600 Commerce Blvd, Rogers, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,345
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1239 sqft
Spacious, air-conditioned units with walk-in closets and washers and dryers. Round-the-clock maintenance and gym. Complex contains playground and pool. Right off Main Street and minutes to I-94. Shopping, entertainment and eating options within walking distance.
Results within 1 mile of Rogers
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
15915 54th street ne
15915 54th Street Northeast, St. Michael, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2076 sqft
Rare rent to own property on over 1.1 acres in saint michael!! HUGE equity if you finish basement to your wants!! - Wonderful 4 level home on over an acre in the heart of Saint Michael.
Results within 5 miles of Rogers
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Mallard Ridge
13301 Maple Knoll Way, Maple Grove, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,371
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,598
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1200 sqft
Relaxing community with a sparkling pool and sitting area. Located conveniently just off Fernbrook Lane. Comfortable apartments feature walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and 24-hour on-site maintenance.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
The Residence at The COR
7700 Sunwood Dr NW, Ramsey, MN
Studio
$1,180
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1205 sqft
Furnished one- and two- bedroom apartments featuring state-of-the-art kitchens with granite worktops. Minneapolis is a short drive on I-94, but the community is so packed with features, including gym, pool, and clubhouse, you may never leave.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Greenway Terrace
7562 146th Avenue Northwest, Ramsey, MN
1 Bedroom
$807
724 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,113
1225 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
New Home in a Newer community! 1-,2, 3- and 4-bedroom apartments available in Ramsey, MN. Blocks from shopping, daycare centers, health clinics, city offices and the Northstar Commuter Rail - Ramsey Station.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Albertville Meadows
10732 County Road 37 NE, Albertville, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1068 sqft
At Albertville Meadows we offer affordable prices for quality living. Our community includes 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with access to an outdoor pool and playground.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
8 Units Available
Birchwood Apartment Homes
16600 92nd Ave N, Maple Grove, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1183 sqft
Beautiful cabin-like apartments surrounded by hiking trails and forest. Units come with cozy fireplaces, full-size washer/dryer and elegant finishes. Lovely courtyard, fitness center and modern business center.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
7322 Jewel Lane North
7322 Jewel Lane North, Maple Grove, MN
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3862 sqft
This rental home has 4 bedrooms upstairs and a huge master suite with whirlpool tub and a massive walk-in closet. Open concept kitchen with Corian counters. The main floor has a large office and a three car garage. Basement is unfinished.
Results within 10 miles of Rogers
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Vicksburg Village
15730 Rockford Rd, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,269
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,758
1427 sqft
Sprawling community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Recently renovated units come with air conditioning, walk-in closets, fireplace and garbage disposal. Close to I-494 and Highway 55, and a short drive from downtown Minneapolis.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Skye at Arbor Lakes
11851 81st Ave N, Maple Grove, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,394
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,742
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,184
1570 sqft
A stylish community with high-end fixtures. Numerous floor plan options, all with ample storage and great views. Nine-foot ceilings, custom cabinetry and energy-efficient appliances. Outdoor courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
26 Units Available
The Quinn at Plymouth
6110 Quinwood Lane N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,349
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,130
1417 sqft
Luxury apartments in a 16-acre, landscaped neighborhood where nature and convenience coexist. Superbly appointed apartment homes with nine-foot ceilings, kitchen islands, triple-crown molding, walk-in closets and much more. Located just 10 miles northwest of Minneapolis.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
4 Units Available
Granite Shores
633 Main St NW, Elk River, MN
Studio
$1,625
1235 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1022 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy an onsite media room, clubhouse, pool table and 24-hour gym. Units are recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring. Close to shopping along Highway 10 and adjacent to the Mississippi River.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
Lake Orono Estates
18594 Gary St, Elk River, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
861 sqft
18594 Gary Street # 11 Available 09/01/20 Lake Orono Estates - Lake Orono Estates overlooks beautiful Lake Orono in Elk River and offers spacious two bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Stoneleigh at the Reserve
5200 Annapolis Ln N, Plymouth, MN
Studio
$1,115
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1209 sqft
Apartment homes with exceptional features including nine-foot ceilings with crown molding and ample closet space. Enjoy smoke-free living, four fitness centers and 24 hour tanning. Close to Medicine Lake Regional Trail and local transit.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
11 Units Available
Bass Lake Hills Townhomes
5814 Teakwood Ln N, Plymouth, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary pet-friendly townhouses built on lush green grounds, not far from I-45, I-94 and Highway 169. Carpets, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Clubhouse, 24-hour maintenance, swimming pool and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Plymouth Square at 37th Apartments
15300 37th Ave N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,255
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Deluxe 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments for rent just minutes from downtown Minneapolis. Full appliance package with European cabinetry. Pet friendly. Pool and gym. Near Cub Foods, Caribou coffee and more.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Evans Meadows
341 Evans Ave NW, Elk River, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,203
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located between Route 169 and Route 10. Elegant open-plan apartments with stainless steel appliances, balcony or patio, garbage disposal, cable TV and carpet. Community has a pool, a courtyard, a gym and a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 8 at 09:39pm
18 Units Available
Park Place
14550 34th Ave N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,435
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1233 sqft
Luxury in Plymouth is found at the recently renovated Park Place Apartments. Tennis courts, hot tubs and a 24-hour gym satisfy your recreational needs, while nearby I-494 makes commuting easy.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Dove Terrace
1227 School St NW, Elk River, MN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
886 sqft
You'll LOVE the DOVE! Dove Terrace Apartments offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments at a convenient location in Elk River, Minnesota. Enjoy the huge closets and tons of storage space in each apartment.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
12 Units Available
Basswood Trails Apartments
6400 Sycamore Ln N, Maple Grove, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1100 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED UNITS AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE INConveniently located off of highway 494 in Maple Grove and steps away from local trails, Basswood Trails offers a refreshing lifestyle that will bring both balance and comfort to your daily
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Meadowview
650 Garfield St E, Anoka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,060
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
868 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quaint, comfortable living in spacious apartments surrounded by nature. Relax inside with central air conditioning or enjoy the outdoors from your private patio or balcony. Community includes green courtyards and space to barbecue.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
6 Units Available
Cutters Grove
2903 Cutters Grove Ave, Anoka, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,155
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1050 sqft
Make your home on the bank of the Mississippi River. Friendly complex with basketball court and outdoor pool. Homes feature custom closets and natural light. Underground heated parking available. Free internet.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Dove Tree
1105 Lions Park Dr NW, Elk River, MN
1 Bedroom
$992
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
650 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,407
1008 sqft
Dove Tree Apartments is located in the heart of Elk River, within one mile of a wide variety of restaurant and retailers.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
4 Units Available
Mills Creek
8601 Goldenrod Lane North, Maple Grove, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1595 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2032 sqft
Mills Creek was thoughtfully designed to help you live better – by offering a fitness trail, dog park, and workout facility when you’re feeling active, as well as, a community room, pool, and grilling area when you want to entertain friends and
Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNSt. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNSt. Anthony, MNVictoria, MNAlbertville, MNSt. Joseph, MNGlencoe, MNSt. Bonifacius, MNHugo, MNForest Lake, MNSouth St. Paul, MNCottage Grove, MNColumbia Heights, MN