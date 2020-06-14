49 Apartments for rent in Rogers, MN with garage
The locals know how to have fun by hosting the local celebration called Rockin' Rogers Days every year during the last weekend in June.
Rogers, Minnesota, is a city located in Hennepin County. The city's population was around 8,500 people, but Rogers annexed the township of Hassan in 2012, and the population raised to a little over 11,000. From 2000 to 2010, Rogers grew over 139%. The city is close to the St. Paul-Minneapolis metropolitan area and is a northwest suburb of the metro. Rogers is located next to several of the big freeways in the metro, which means traveling in and out of the area is a pretty slick operation. See more
Rogers apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.