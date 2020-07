Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry fireplace microwave Property Amenities garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance smoke-free community

You'll be impressed with the comfort, convenience, and affordability of French Creek. Each home has oversized windows which allow for plentiful natural light, a cozy fireplace for those cold winter nights and a private patio for relaxing or grilling with family and friends. French Creek is centrally located, with countless shopping and dining options nearby.