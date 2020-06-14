All apartments in Rochester
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

929 40th St NW

929 40th Street Northwest · (507) 550-1052
Location

929 40th Street Northwest, Rochester, MN 55901

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 929 40th St NW · Avail. now

$1,150

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great floorplan with all 3 bedrooms on one level! - **All Infinity properties are available for video tour upon request.**

Settle in and enjoy this Summit Square townhouse with a practical floorplan and closets around every corner! All three bedrooms and a full bathroom plus the laundry area are located upstairs while the downstairs has dining room, large living room, half bath, and kitchen plus access to your own private deck! You won't believe the amount of closet space in this home.

One car garage plus one extra parking space in front of the unit is included. Rent also includes lawn care, snow removal, and garbage service. All other utilities are tenant responsibility.

12+ month lease, no pets, background & credit check required, $30 app fee per adult.

More properties @ www.InfinityOfRochester.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5676910)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 929 40th St NW have any available units?
929 40th St NW has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
Is 929 40th St NW currently offering any rent specials?
929 40th St NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 929 40th St NW pet-friendly?
No, 929 40th St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 929 40th St NW offer parking?
Yes, 929 40th St NW does offer parking.
Does 929 40th St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 929 40th St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 929 40th St NW have a pool?
No, 929 40th St NW does not have a pool.
Does 929 40th St NW have accessible units?
No, 929 40th St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 929 40th St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 929 40th St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 929 40th St NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 929 40th St NW does not have units with air conditioning.
