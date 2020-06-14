929 40th St NW

Amenities

Great floorplan with all 3 bedrooms on one level! - **All Infinity properties are available for video tour upon request.**



Settle in and enjoy this Summit Square townhouse with a practical floorplan and closets around every corner! All three bedrooms and a full bathroom plus the laundry area are located upstairs while the downstairs has dining room, large living room, half bath, and kitchen plus access to your own private deck! You won't believe the amount of closet space in this home.



One car garage plus one extra parking space in front of the unit is included. Rent also includes lawn care, snow removal, and garbage service. All other utilities are tenant responsibility.



12+ month lease, no pets, background & credit check required, $30 app fee per adult.



No Pets Allowed



