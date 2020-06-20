881 E Village Cir SE,

Amenities

Call to schedule a viewing House for rent Rochester Mn 4bedroom 2full baths 2car attached garage - Just minutes from downtown Rochester Minnesota and just blocks away from parks and grocery stores!



This single family 4 bedroom 2 full baths split level home offers an open floor plan with tons of natural light and storage with living space on multiple levels!



Main floor foyer welcomes you to upper level and lower level living spaces.



The upper level provides an open floor plan kitchen that comes with refrigerator, dishwasher, a new stove, and microwave, and opens to a dining area that leads to a beautiful large deck and backyard. The main level has 2 bedrooms and1 full bathroom.



The finished lower level has an extra large family room, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, a large laundry room with washer, dryer, and wash tub. The house has central air conditioning.



Tenants responsible for all utilities

Tenants responsible for lawn care snow and ice removal.

12 Month lease

No Smoking

No Section 8



Pet policy and procedure

1) 2 Pets limit cat/dog

2) Total $500.00 NON-REFUNDABLE Pet Cleaning Deposit.

3) Additional pet charges at move out may apply if there's any pet damages caused.

4) Provided Proof of Spay/neuter, up-to-date vaccinations



