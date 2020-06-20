All apartments in Rochester
Find more places like 881 E Village Cir SE,.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rochester, MN
/
881 E Village Cir SE,
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

881 E Village Cir SE,

881 East Village Circle Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rochester
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

881 East Village Circle Southeast, Rochester, MN 55904

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Call to schedule a viewing House for rent Rochester Mn 4bedroom 2full baths 2car attached garage - Just minutes from downtown Rochester Minnesota and just blocks away from parks and grocery stores!

This single family 4 bedroom 2 full baths split level home offers an open floor plan with tons of natural light and storage with living space on multiple levels!

Main floor foyer welcomes you to upper level and lower level living spaces.

The upper level provides an open floor plan kitchen that comes with refrigerator, dishwasher, a new stove, and microwave, and opens to a dining area that leads to a beautiful large deck and backyard. The main level has 2 bedrooms and1 full bathroom.

The finished lower level has an extra large family room, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, a large laundry room with washer, dryer, and wash tub. The house has central air conditioning.

Tenants responsible for all utilities
Tenants responsible for lawn care snow and ice removal.
12 Month lease
No Smoking
No Section 8

Pet policy and procedure
1) 2 Pets limit cat/dog
2) Total $500.00 NON-REFUNDABLE Pet Cleaning Deposit.
3) Additional pet charges at move out may apply if there's any pet damages caused.
4) Provided Proof of Spay/neuter, up-to-date vaccinations

Please visit our website for additional information.
www.opportunityrealtyllc.com
Contact us between 9:00 A.M - 5:00 P.M

Opportunity Realty L.L.C
1500 1st Ave NE Suite 211
Rochester MN 55906
www.opportunityrealtyllc.com

EHO Equal Housing Opportunity

Please note rents are subject to change. Sqf is approximate, rental rates, availability, deposits, and specials are subject to change without notice.
Minimum lease terms and occupancy guidelines apply. Deposits may fluctuate based on credit, rental history, income, and/or other qualifying

(RLNE5817337)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 881 E Village Cir SE, have any available units?
881 E Village Cir SE, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rochester, MN.
How much is rent in Rochester, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 881 E Village Cir SE, have?
Some of 881 E Village Cir SE,'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 881 E Village Cir SE, currently offering any rent specials?
881 E Village Cir SE, isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 881 E Village Cir SE, pet-friendly?
Yes, 881 E Village Cir SE, is pet friendly.
Does 881 E Village Cir SE, offer parking?
Yes, 881 E Village Cir SE, does offer parking.
Does 881 E Village Cir SE, have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 881 E Village Cir SE, offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 881 E Village Cir SE, have a pool?
No, 881 E Village Cir SE, does not have a pool.
Does 881 E Village Cir SE, have accessible units?
No, 881 E Village Cir SE, does not have accessible units.
Does 881 E Village Cir SE, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 881 E Village Cir SE, has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Essex Place
939 41st Street Northwest
Rochester, MN 55901
Grandeville At Cascade Lake
182 Grandeville Rd SW
Rochester, MN 55902
Village Green Townhomes
1828 41st Street Northwest
Rochester, MN 55901
Quarry Ridge
1805 Quarry Ridge Pl NW
Rochester, MN 55901
Hillside Apartments
718 5th St SW
Rochester, MN 55902
Hamilton Apartments
500 4th St SW
Rochester, MN 55902
Gates of Rochester
2015 41st St NW
Rochester, MN 55901
Red44
839 16th St SW
Rochester, MN 55902

Similar Pages

Rochester 1 BedroomsRochester 2 Bedrooms
Rochester Apartments with GarageRochester Apartments with Parking
Rochester Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Owatonna, MNAustin, MN
Cottage Grove, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Kutzky ParkHistoric Southwest
Folwell

Apartments Near Colleges

Rochester Community and Technical College
Riverland Community College