Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:08 AM

827 2nd St NW

827 2nd Street Northwest · (507) 550-1052
Location

827 2nd Street Northwest, Rochester, MN 55901
Kutzky Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 827 2nd St NW · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 1 Bath

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Pet friendly home in the heart of Kutzky Park! - **All Infinity properties are available for video tour upon request.**

This charmer is nestled into a quiet street just steps from Cascade Creek and the walking trails around it, and right in the heart of the Kutzky Park neighborhood. Beautiful details throughout the home like shiny hardwood flooring, arched doorways, and wood fireplace mantel have been maintained beautifully, while convenient updates throughout the home like kitchen cabinets and bathroom flooring, have brought in a modern touch. The main floor features kitchen with a pass through window to the dining room, a massive living room space, full bathroom with tiled shower, one bedroom, and plenty of closet space. Upstairs you'll find the other two bedrooms, each large & with plenty of storage space. One of them has THREE closets, including one absolutely massive walk in closet.

The basement has plenty of space for storage and the laundry area. There is a one car detached garage just off the kitchen entry.

12+ month lease, pets negotiable, no smoking, background & credit check required, $30 app fee per adult.

More properties @ www.InfinityOfRochester.com

(RLNE5657729)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 827 2nd St NW have any available units?
827 2nd St NW has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 827 2nd St NW have?
Some of 827 2nd St NW's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 827 2nd St NW currently offering any rent specials?
827 2nd St NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 827 2nd St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 827 2nd St NW is pet friendly.
Does 827 2nd St NW offer parking?
Yes, 827 2nd St NW does offer parking.
Does 827 2nd St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 827 2nd St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 827 2nd St NW have a pool?
No, 827 2nd St NW does not have a pool.
Does 827 2nd St NW have accessible units?
No, 827 2nd St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 827 2nd St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 827 2nd St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
