827 2nd St NW

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Pet friendly home in the heart of Kutzky Park! - **All Infinity properties are available for video tour upon request.**



This charmer is nestled into a quiet street just steps from Cascade Creek and the walking trails around it, and right in the heart of the Kutzky Park neighborhood. Beautiful details throughout the home like shiny hardwood flooring, arched doorways, and wood fireplace mantel have been maintained beautifully, while convenient updates throughout the home like kitchen cabinets and bathroom flooring, have brought in a modern touch. The main floor features kitchen with a pass through window to the dining room, a massive living room space, full bathroom with tiled shower, one bedroom, and plenty of closet space. Upstairs you'll find the other two bedrooms, each large & with plenty of storage space. One of them has THREE closets, including one absolutely massive walk in closet.



The basement has plenty of space for storage and the laundry area. There is a one car detached garage just off the kitchen entry.



12+ month lease, pets negotiable, no smoking, background & credit check required, $30 app fee per adult.



More properties @ www.InfinityOfRochester.com



(RLNE5657729)