kutzky park
84 Apartments for rent in Kutzky Park, Rochester, MN
Richard
11 7th Avenue Southwest, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
780 sqft
The Richard Apartments provide the luxuries you have come to expect in high-quality apartment home living.
Zick Apartments
603 1st St SW, Rochester, MN
Studio
$825
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$775
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near Mayo Clinic Hospital and the Kahler Grand Hotel. Community is smoke-free and features an online portal and 24-hour maintenance. Units are recently renovated with hardwood floors.
Lofts Apartments
609 1st St SW, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,095
666 sqft
Great location near the Mayo Clinic Hospital Methodist Campus. Units feature A/C, full tubs, huge walk-in closets and in-home laundry. Units come with 24-hour maintenance and residents can make e-payments.
Raymond
23 7th Avenue Southwest, Rochester, MN
Studio
$775
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$800
600 sqft
The Raymond offers charming, newly remodeled, 1 bedroom and studio apartments walking distance to Mayo Clinic and St. Marys.
Fair Oaks Austin
200 11th Avenue Northwest, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$795
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fair Oaks apartments is 3 buildings, with 11 units in each building. Come check out your NEW HOME with a big yard for your family and pets to enjoy.
1240 1st St NW
1240 1st Street Northwest, Rochester, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Kutzky Park Home w/Master Suite - Spectacular remodel! Updated throughout featuring remodeled bathrooms with high-end fixtures & more! Hardwood floors throughout the main floor. 2 bedrooms on the main floor.
14 - 16th Avenue SW
14 16th Avenue Southwest, Rochester, MN
5 Bedrooms
$1,350
Infinity - 5bdrm/2 bath Downtown Rochester - Walking distance to St. Marys and Mayo Clinic. One main floor bedroom with master bathroom and walk-in closet. Four additional smaller bedrooms on the upper floor with full bath.
213 9th Avenue Northwest
213 9th Avenue Northwest, Rochester, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1406 sqft
Available for rent is this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom story and a half home. This home features a front porch, backyard patio and a detached two stall garage w/ opener. A washer and dryer are also included.
827 2nd St NW
827 2nd Street Northwest, Rochester, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
Pet friendly home in the heart of Kutzky Park! - **All Infinity properties are available for video tour upon request.
107 11th Ave NW
107 11th Avenue Northwest, Rochester, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
107 11th Ave NW Available 07/01/20 Kutzky Park charmer just blocks to downtown! - This Kutzky Park home has been completely remodeled! Everything from the mechanicals to the cosmetics have been updated while retaining the character and charm of this
1221 1st St SW #300
1221 1st Street Southwest, Rochester, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Completely renovated townhouse just a block from St. Mary's! - If you're looking for modern updates, no exterior maintenance, and being within easy walking distance to St.
Hillside Apartments
718 5th St SW, Rochester, MN
Studio
$830
311 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the chic Southwest District, these homes feature hardwood floors, stylish cabinetry, and fully equipped kitchens. Common amenities include underground parking, on-site laundry, and online rent-payment.
The Berkman
217 14th Ave SW, Rochester, MN
Studio
$1,195
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1336 sqft
Now offering live video tours and in-person tours with social distancing and elevated cleaning procedures in place. Contact us to schedule your personalized in-person or virtual tour.
The Maven on Broadway
425 Broadway Ave S, Rochester, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,375
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1288 sqft
Welcome Mayo Clinic Residents and Fellows! Ask about Mayo Housing and Discounts! *restrictions apply Introducing, The Maven on Broadway, Downtown Rochester’s preeminent new residences for those who appreciate fine design and smart urban living.
Quarry Ridge
1805 Quarry Ridge Pl NW, Rochester, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,090
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1074 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of Rochester. Community amenities include heated underground parking, swimming pool and hot tub, fitness center/cardio room, and resident BBQ facilities.
Cascade Shores Townhomes
222 Grandeville Rd SW, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1390 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
2079 sqft
Cascade Shores is within close proximity of the Mayo Clinic West Shuttle Lot and is conveniently located adjacent to the future Cascade Lake Park. Upon entering your home you will notice granite countertops, pendant lighting, and neutral finishes.
Grandeville At Cascade Lake
182 Grandeville Rd SW, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,190
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,407
1408 sqft
Located on GrandeVille Road, this development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Amenities include basketball courts, large closets, garages and window blinds. Some apartments also have outdoor entrances and walk-in closets.
Hamilton Apartments
500 4th St SW, Rochester, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,175
658 sqft
Prime Rochester location, this community features a garage, 24-hour maintenance and elevator. Units have in-home washer/dryer, spacious walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and bright hardwood floors.
Furlow Apartments
512 4th St SW, Rochester, MN
Studio
$750
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$825
500 sqft
Located in the heart of Rochester, this community offers 24-hour maintenance and on-site laundry, and allows e-payments. Smoke-free units with hardwood floors and full-size bathtubs. Online portal for all tenants to use.
5th on 5th
510 5th St SW, Rochester, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio, one-bedroom and penthouse units are available. Cable included in rent. Located close to Soldier's Field, Apache Mall, St. Mary's hospital and the Faud Mansour Sports Complex.
476 22nd Ave SW
476 22nd Ave SW, Rochester, MN
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
476 22nd Ave SW Available 07/15/20 Gorgeous townhome just minutes from downtown! - This home is ready to move in and enjoy all of the luxurious upgrades throughout.
1857 17th Street Northwest
1857 17th Street Northwest, Rochester, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1400 sqft
Come see for yourself this gorgeous 3 bed, 1 bath, oversized 1 car attached garage home in Elton Hills just a few doors from Sunset Terrace Elementary! With gleaming hardwoods, a huge kitchen with plentiful cabinets, countertop space, and all
32 10th St NW
32 10th Street Northwest, Rochester, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
Cute 2br home with 2 car garage! - Looking for a place that's convenient to downtown but feels away from the hustle and bustle? This home checks that box! Located just steps from Goose Egg Park and close to Silver Lake and the walking trails
1109 8th Ave SW
1109 8th Avenue Southwest, Rochester, MN
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
1936 sqft
Bright and Cheery Remodeled Mid Century Home - Fully Furnished and Wonderfully Remodeled Home! Just bring your luggage and move in! Save the stress of moving. Home has everything you need from dishes to towels and sheets.