Rochester, MN
511 6th Ave SW
511 6th Ave SW

511 6th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

511 6th Avenue Southwest, Rochester, MN 55902
Historic Southwest

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious condo with garage space just blocks from downtown! - If you're looking for convenience and the ability to walk to work, look no further! This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath condo is conveniently located on the edge of downtown in the Historic Old SW neighborhood, just blocks from St. Mary's and Mayo Clinic campus.

Unique split level floorplan with open living spaces and 3 bedrooms all on the same level! Private laundry in your unit. Rent includes a 1 garage stall parking space, too!

Owner pays for snow removal, lawn care & garbage. Tenant pays all other utilities.

12+ month lease, no cats, small dogs negotiable, no smoking, background & credit check required, $30 app fee per adult

More properties @ www.InfinityOfRochester.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4097514)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

