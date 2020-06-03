511 6th Ave SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Spacious condo with garage space just blocks from downtown! - If you're looking for convenience and the ability to walk to work, look no further! This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath condo is conveniently located on the edge of downtown in the Historic Old SW neighborhood, just blocks from St. Mary's and Mayo Clinic campus.



Unique split level floorplan with open living spaces and 3 bedrooms all on the same level! Private laundry in your unit. Rent includes a 1 garage stall parking space, too!



Owner pays for snow removal, lawn care & garbage. Tenant pays all other utilities.



12+ month lease, no cats, small dogs negotiable, no smoking, background & credit check required, $30 app fee per adult



No Cats Allowed



