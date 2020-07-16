All apartments in Rochester
Find more places like 4714 Valley Dr NW 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rochester, MN
/
4714 Valley Dr NW 1
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

4714 Valley Dr NW 1

4714 Valley Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rochester
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4714 Valley Drive Northwest, Rochester, MN 55901

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 4 Bed, 2 Bath Home! Great Location! - Property Id: 305045

Welcome in this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Diamond Ridge. This home conveniently located near lots of shopping centers and Highway 52. Home has lovely laminate wood floors. Bright and open kitchen/living room and walks out to the deck, overlooking private backyard. Oversized 2-car garage with insulated door, newer roof. In the lower level you'll find a spacious family room, two large bedrooms, full bathroom, laundry room, and more extra storage space.
The house is available for move-in on September 1st, 2020. One year lease minimum, tenants responsible for all utilities, lawn care and snow removal. The application fee is $35/adult living in the home. Non-Smoking.

Please send an email or text to schedule a day and time for showings.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/305045
Property Id 305045

(RLNE5894467)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4714 Valley Dr NW 1 have any available units?
4714 Valley Dr NW 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rochester, MN.
How much is rent in Rochester, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 4714 Valley Dr NW 1 have?
Some of 4714 Valley Dr NW 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4714 Valley Dr NW 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4714 Valley Dr NW 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4714 Valley Dr NW 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4714 Valley Dr NW 1 is pet friendly.
Does 4714 Valley Dr NW 1 offer parking?
Yes, 4714 Valley Dr NW 1 offers parking.
Does 4714 Valley Dr NW 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4714 Valley Dr NW 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4714 Valley Dr NW 1 have a pool?
No, 4714 Valley Dr NW 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4714 Valley Dr NW 1 have accessible units?
No, 4714 Valley Dr NW 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4714 Valley Dr NW 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4714 Valley Dr NW 1 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Essex Place
939 41st Street Northwest
Rochester, MN 55901
Fair Oaks Austin
200 11th Avenue Northwest
Rochester, MN 55901
Technology Park Apartments
3731 Technology Dr NW
Rochester, MN 55901
Lofts Apartments
609 1st St SW
Rochester, MN 55902
The Maven on Broadway
425 Broadway Ave S
Rochester, MN 55904
Hillside Apartments
718 5th St SW
Rochester, MN 55902
Essex Park
937 41st St NW
Rochester, MN 55901
Red44
839 16th St SW
Rochester, MN 55902

Similar Pages

Rochester 1 BedroomsRochester 2 Bedrooms
Rochester Apartments with BalconiesRochester Apartments with Garages
Rochester Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Kutzky ParkHistoric Southwest
Folwell

Apartments Near Colleges

Rochester Community and Technical College
Riverland Community College