4714 Valley Dr NW 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 4 Bed, 2 Bath Home! Great Location!



Welcome in this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Diamond Ridge. This home conveniently located near lots of shopping centers and Highway 52. Home has lovely laminate wood floors. Bright and open kitchen/living room and walks out to the deck, overlooking private backyard. Oversized 2-car garage with insulated door, newer roof. In the lower level you'll find a spacious family room, two large bedrooms, full bathroom, laundry room, and more extra storage space.

The house is available for move-in on September 1st, 2020. One year lease minimum, tenants responsible for all utilities, lawn care and snow removal. The application fee is $35/adult living in the home. Non-Smoking.



Please send an email or text to schedule a day and time for showings.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/305045

