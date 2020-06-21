All apartments in Rochester
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

3706 15th Ave NW

3706 15th Avenue Northwest · (507) 550-1052
Location

3706 15th Avenue Northwest, Rochester, MN 55901

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3706 15th Ave NW · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Conveniently located home with fully fenced backyard! - Check out the huge fenced back yard with large mature shade trees and a nice deck/patio area! Conveniently located just minutes from Target, Mayo Park n Ridge and more, you'll love this ready-to-move into home! Vaulted ceilings throughout the main floor give this home a very light and spacious feel.

3 bedrooms all on one level! Open floorplan with vaulted ceilings. Full basement is finished and a little bit retro, but very usable space.

12+ month lease, pets negotiable, no smoking, background & credit check required, $30 app fee per adult

More properties @ www.InfinityOfRochester.com

(RLNE2381424)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3706 15th Ave NW have any available units?
3706 15th Ave NW has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
Is 3706 15th Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
3706 15th Ave NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3706 15th Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3706 15th Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 3706 15th Ave NW offer parking?
No, 3706 15th Ave NW does not offer parking.
Does 3706 15th Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3706 15th Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3706 15th Ave NW have a pool?
No, 3706 15th Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 3706 15th Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 3706 15th Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3706 15th Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3706 15th Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3706 15th Ave NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3706 15th Ave NW does not have units with air conditioning.
