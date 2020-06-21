3706 15th Ave NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Conveniently located home with fully fenced backyard! - Check out the huge fenced back yard with large mature shade trees and a nice deck/patio area! Conveniently located just minutes from Target, Mayo Park n Ridge and more, you'll love this ready-to-move into home! Vaulted ceilings throughout the main floor give this home a very light and spacious feel.



3 bedrooms all on one level! Open floorplan with vaulted ceilings. Full basement is finished and a little bit retro, but very usable space.



12+ month lease, pets negotiable, no smoking, background & credit check required, $30 app fee per adult



