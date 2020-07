Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath in the heart of downtown Rochester. (pictures coming soon). We have redone the bathroom and carpet in this unit to make for a "like-new" apartment. This unit has A/C unit, off street parking, and coin operated laundry in the basement. Walking distance to everything you need in downtown Rochester. Tenant is responsible for electric (averages $25 per month) and cable/internet as you choose. All other utilities paid for by owner. Property is offered for rent by Dwell Management Group or Rochester, MN. Please visit https://dwellmanagement.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/21 to schedule a viewing.