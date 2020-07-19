All apartments in Rochester
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:30 PM

3021 4th Avenue Northwest

3021 4th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3021 4th Avenue Northwest, Rochester, MN 55901
Elton Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
You'll love everything about this home from the moment you walk inside the cheerful blue door. Updated from top to bottom both inside and out, the home has great curb appeal with modern gray siding and black trim and attached 2 car garage on a great corner lot in a quiet area of Elton Hills. Inside, you'll find plenty of space with 4 beds (large master suite with double closets!), 2 full baths, 2 large living areas (one with a decorative fireplace), a spacious kitchen with island open to dining, and storage/laundry in basement. Open floor plan. Kitchen and bathrooms all updated with brand new oversized cabinets and granite! Freshly painted, brand new luxury vinyl plank flooring, new windows and blinds, new door handles throughout! Several brand new appliances, all kitchen appliances and washer/dryer included! Deck door in main living room exits to a small deck and fully fenced backyard, perfect for entertaining your guests! Be the first resident in this amazing home - pictures don't yet reflect final cleaning after renovations! PETS ALLOWED, including big dogs with approval & pet rent. 6 month lease min with flexible terms. $30 application fee per adult. Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn, snow. Available immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3021 4th Avenue Northwest have any available units?
3021 4th Avenue Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rochester, MN.
How much is rent in Rochester, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 3021 4th Avenue Northwest have?
Some of 3021 4th Avenue Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3021 4th Avenue Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
3021 4th Avenue Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3021 4th Avenue Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 3021 4th Avenue Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 3021 4th Avenue Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 3021 4th Avenue Northwest offers parking.
Does 3021 4th Avenue Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3021 4th Avenue Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3021 4th Avenue Northwest have a pool?
No, 3021 4th Avenue Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 3021 4th Avenue Northwest have accessible units?
No, 3021 4th Avenue Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3021 4th Avenue Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3021 4th Avenue Northwest has units with dishwashers.
