3021 4th Avenue Northwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

You'll love everything about this home from the moment you walk inside the cheerful blue door. Updated from top to bottom both inside and out, the home has great curb appeal with modern gray siding and black trim and attached 2 car garage on a great corner lot in a quiet area of Elton Hills. Inside, you'll find plenty of space with 4 beds (large master suite with double closets!), 2 full baths, 2 large living areas (one with a decorative fireplace), a spacious kitchen with island open to dining, and storage/laundry in basement. Open floor plan. Kitchen and bathrooms all updated with brand new oversized cabinets and granite! Freshly painted, brand new luxury vinyl plank flooring, new windows and blinds, new door handles throughout! Several brand new appliances, all kitchen appliances and washer/dryer included! Deck door in main living room exits to a small deck and fully fenced backyard, perfect for entertaining your guests! Be the first resident in this amazing home - pictures don't yet reflect final cleaning after renovations! PETS ALLOWED, including big dogs with approval & pet rent. 6 month lease min with flexible terms. $30 application fee per adult. Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn, snow. Available immediately!