2603 Riverside Ln NE Available 07/01/20 Cute 2 bedroom apartment on incredible lot! - You aren't going to want to miss this apartment - with it's practical layout and abundant space for storage, plus a HUGE yard with a backyard patio for you to enjoy - this is the perfect place to call home. This split entry layout features both bedrooms, bathroom, living room, and kitchen all on the upstairs level. Downstairs you'll find laundry, lots of storage space, and a great den/office/multi-purpose area.



1 garage stall + driveway parking included, owner pays for lawn care & snow removal + garbage. Tenant pays all other utilities.



12+ month lease, no pets, no smoking, background & credit check required, $30 app fee per adult



No Pets Allowed



