Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

2603 Riverside Ln NE

2603 Riverside Ln NE · (507) 550-1052
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2603 Riverside Ln NE, Rochester, MN 55906

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2603 Riverside Ln NE · Avail. Jul 1

$925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2603 Riverside Ln NE Available 07/01/20 Cute 2 bedroom apartment on incredible lot! - You aren't going to want to miss this apartment - with it's practical layout and abundant space for storage, plus a HUGE yard with a backyard patio for you to enjoy - this is the perfect place to call home. This split entry layout features both bedrooms, bathroom, living room, and kitchen all on the upstairs level. Downstairs you'll find laundry, lots of storage space, and a great den/office/multi-purpose area.

1 garage stall + driveway parking included, owner pays for lawn care & snow removal + garbage. Tenant pays all other utilities.

12+ month lease, no pets, no smoking, background & credit check required, $30 app fee per adult

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5803283)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2603 Riverside Ln NE have any available units?
2603 Riverside Ln NE has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
Is 2603 Riverside Ln NE currently offering any rent specials?
2603 Riverside Ln NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2603 Riverside Ln NE pet-friendly?
No, 2603 Riverside Ln NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 2603 Riverside Ln NE offer parking?
Yes, 2603 Riverside Ln NE does offer parking.
Does 2603 Riverside Ln NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2603 Riverside Ln NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2603 Riverside Ln NE have a pool?
No, 2603 Riverside Ln NE does not have a pool.
Does 2603 Riverside Ln NE have accessible units?
No, 2603 Riverside Ln NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2603 Riverside Ln NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2603 Riverside Ln NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2603 Riverside Ln NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2603 Riverside Ln NE does not have units with air conditioning.
