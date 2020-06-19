All apartments in Rochester
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

2020 31st Pl NW #5

2020 31st Place Northwest · (507) 550-1052
Location

2020 31st Place Northwest, Rochester, MN 55901

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2020 31st Pl NW #5 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2020 31st Pl NW #5 Available 07/01/20 Enjoy the summer on your private outdoor patio! - Spacious two-story townhome on a private dead-end street! Great floorplan with main floor living room, kitchen, dining room, 1/2 bath and laundry. 2nd floor features two large bedrooms with ample storage and a full bath.

Enjoy the summer on your private outdoor patio! 1 car garage is also included.

Lawn & snow care and garbage are included in the rent. Tenant pays all other utilities.

12+ month lease, no pets, no smoking, background & credit check required, $30 app fee per adult

More properties @ www.InfinityOfRochester.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2327868)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 31st Pl NW #5 have any available units?
2020 31st Pl NW #5 has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
Is 2020 31st Pl NW #5 currently offering any rent specials?
2020 31st Pl NW #5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 31st Pl NW #5 pet-friendly?
No, 2020 31st Pl NW #5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 2020 31st Pl NW #5 offer parking?
Yes, 2020 31st Pl NW #5 does offer parking.
Does 2020 31st Pl NW #5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2020 31st Pl NW #5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 31st Pl NW #5 have a pool?
No, 2020 31st Pl NW #5 does not have a pool.
Does 2020 31st Pl NW #5 have accessible units?
No, 2020 31st Pl NW #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 31st Pl NW #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2020 31st Pl NW #5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2020 31st Pl NW #5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2020 31st Pl NW #5 does not have units with air conditioning.
