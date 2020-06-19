Amenities

2020 31st Pl NW #5 Available 07/01/20 Enjoy the summer on your private outdoor patio! - Spacious two-story townhome on a private dead-end street! Great floorplan with main floor living room, kitchen, dining room, 1/2 bath and laundry. 2nd floor features two large bedrooms with ample storage and a full bath.



1 car garage is also included.



Lawn & snow care and garbage are included in the rent. Tenant pays all other utilities.



12+ month lease, no pets, no smoking, background & credit check required, $30 app fee per adult



No Pets Allowed



