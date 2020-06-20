Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1822 42nd ST NW Available 07/01/20 Nicely upgraded twinhome w/spacious yard! - You are not going to believe the size of this beautiful, fully fenced yard at this twinhome in a quiet northwest neighbhorhood with easy access to shopping, restaurants, and the highway. Plenty of mature trees provide ample shade and a nice deck with built in seating to enjoy the summer!



Inside you'll find a split entry home with living spaces upstairs - living room, kitchen, dining area, and half bath - and 2 bedrooms, a full bath, and laundry in the lower level. No carpet to be found here - beautiful wood look flooring throughout the home with tile in kitchen and bathrooms. The home also features plenty of storage and parking space inside your detached 2 car garage.



Tenant is responsible for lawn care, snow removal, and all utilities at the home.



12+ month lease, pets negotiable w/$50/pet/mo fee, no smoking, background & credit check required, $30 app fee per adult.



More properties @ www.InfinityOfRochester.com



(RLNE5840007)