Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1822 42nd ST NW

1822 42nd Street Northwest · (507) 550-1052
Location

1822 42nd Street Northwest, Rochester, MN 55901

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1822 42nd ST NW · Avail. Jul 1

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1822 42nd ST NW Available 07/01/20 Nicely upgraded twinhome w/spacious yard! - You are not going to believe the size of this beautiful, fully fenced yard at this twinhome in a quiet northwest neighbhorhood with easy access to shopping, restaurants, and the highway. Plenty of mature trees provide ample shade and a nice deck with built in seating to enjoy the summer!

Inside you'll find a split entry home with living spaces upstairs - living room, kitchen, dining area, and half bath - and 2 bedrooms, a full bath, and laundry in the lower level. No carpet to be found here - beautiful wood look flooring throughout the home with tile in kitchen and bathrooms. The home also features plenty of storage and parking space inside your detached 2 car garage.

Tenant is responsible for lawn care, snow removal, and all utilities at the home.

12+ month lease, pets negotiable w/$50/pet/mo fee, no smoking, background & credit check required, $30 app fee per adult.

More properties @ www.InfinityOfRochester.com

(RLNE5840007)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1822 42nd ST NW have any available units?
1822 42nd ST NW has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 1822 42nd ST NW have?
Some of 1822 42nd ST NW's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1822 42nd ST NW currently offering any rent specials?
1822 42nd ST NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1822 42nd ST NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1822 42nd ST NW is pet friendly.
Does 1822 42nd ST NW offer parking?
Yes, 1822 42nd ST NW does offer parking.
Does 1822 42nd ST NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1822 42nd ST NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1822 42nd ST NW have a pool?
No, 1822 42nd ST NW does not have a pool.
Does 1822 42nd ST NW have accessible units?
No, 1822 42nd ST NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1822 42nd ST NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1822 42nd ST NW does not have units with dishwashers.
