Infinity - 5bdrm/2 bath Downtown Rochester - Walking distance to St. Marys and Mayo Clinic. One main floor bedroom with master bathroom and walk-in closet. Four additional smaller bedrooms on the upper floor with full bath. Ample storage and laundry in unfinished lower level. Includes 3 off street parking. Home has been renovated and is a great mix of original character and modern touches - you'll appreciate all the built in storage throughout!



12+ month lease, no smoking, background & credit check required, $30 app fee per adult. Pets negotiable. All pets require owner approval and additional deposit/pet fee.



