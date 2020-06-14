All apartments in Rochester
1240 1st St NW
1240 1st St NW

1240 1st Street Northwest · (507) 550-1052
Location

1240 1st Street Northwest, Rochester, MN 55901
Kutzky Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1240 1st St NW · Avail. Jul 1

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1240 1st St NW Available 07/01/20 Kutzky Park Home w/Master Suite - Spectacular remodel! Updated throughout featuring remodeled bathrooms with high-end fixtures & more! Hardwood floors throughout the main floor. 2 bedrooms on the main floor. Full bath on main floor is completely new from the ground up. 2nd floor has an incredible master suite with office/sitting area, walk-in closet & completely new bath with soaking tub and walk-in shower.

Easy to maintain backyard with a nice patio area! Walk to work, literally just blocks to either downtown or St. Mary's

12+ month lease, no pets, no smoking, background & credit check required, $30 app fee per adult

More properties available at www.InfinityOfRochester.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2202167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1240 1st St NW have any available units?
1240 1st St NW has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 1240 1st St NW have?
Some of 1240 1st St NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1240 1st St NW currently offering any rent specials?
1240 1st St NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1240 1st St NW pet-friendly?
No, 1240 1st St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 1240 1st St NW offer parking?
No, 1240 1st St NW does not offer parking.
Does 1240 1st St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1240 1st St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1240 1st St NW have a pool?
No, 1240 1st St NW does not have a pool.
Does 1240 1st St NW have accessible units?
No, 1240 1st St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1240 1st St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1240 1st St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
