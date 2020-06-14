Amenities

1240 1st St NW Available 07/01/20 Kutzky Park Home w/Master Suite - Spectacular remodel! Updated throughout featuring remodeled bathrooms with high-end fixtures & more! Hardwood floors throughout the main floor. 2 bedrooms on the main floor. Full bath on main floor is completely new from the ground up. 2nd floor has an incredible master suite with office/sitting area, walk-in closet & completely new bath with soaking tub and walk-in shower.



Easy to maintain backyard with a nice patio area! Walk to work, literally just blocks to either downtown or St. Mary's



12+ month lease, no pets, no smoking, background & credit check required, $30 app fee per adult



No Pets Allowed



