Rochester, MN
1239 4th Ave SE
Last updated June 15 2020

1239 4th Ave SE

1239 4th Avenue Southeast · (507) 550-1052
Rochester
Location

1239 4th Avenue Southeast, Rochester, MN 55904
Meadow Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1239 4th Ave SE · Avail. Jul 1

$1,095

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1239 4th Ave SE Available 07/01/20 Adorable 2 bedroom home with garage - Beautifully updated 2 bedroom home with everything on one level! You'll love the vaulted ceilings, updated kitchen, breakfast bar, and open floor plan in this cute house. The living area has a patio door leading to the deck overlooking the partially fenced backyard. The house is set back from the road a bit leaving a spacious front yard to enjoy as well! The full bath also has a stacked washer and dryer. The home does not have a basement, which will help with utility costs!

1 car detached garage is included, tenant is responsible for lawn care, snow removal, and all utilities.

12+ mo lease, small pets negotiable, no smoking, background & credit check required, $30 app fee per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1239 4th Ave SE have any available units?
1239 4th Ave SE has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 1239 4th Ave SE have?
Some of 1239 4th Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1239 4th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
1239 4th Ave SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1239 4th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1239 4th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 1239 4th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 1239 4th Ave SE does offer parking.
Does 1239 4th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1239 4th Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1239 4th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 1239 4th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 1239 4th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 1239 4th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1239 4th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1239 4th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
