Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1239 4th Ave SE Available 07/01/20 Adorable 2 bedroom home with garage - Beautifully updated 2 bedroom home with everything on one level! You'll love the vaulted ceilings, updated kitchen, breakfast bar, and open floor plan in this cute house. The living area has a patio door leading to the deck overlooking the partially fenced backyard. The house is set back from the road a bit leaving a spacious front yard to enjoy as well! The full bath also has a stacked washer and dryer. The home does not have a basement, which will help with utility costs!



1 car detached garage is included, tenant is responsible for lawn care, snow removal, and all utilities.



12+ mo lease, small pets negotiable, no smoking, background & credit check required, $30 app fee per adult.



(RLNE5803150)