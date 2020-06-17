Amenities
1239 4th Ave SE Available 07/01/20 Adorable 2 bedroom home with garage - Beautifully updated 2 bedroom home with everything on one level! You'll love the vaulted ceilings, updated kitchen, breakfast bar, and open floor plan in this cute house. The living area has a patio door leading to the deck overlooking the partially fenced backyard. The house is set back from the road a bit leaving a spacious front yard to enjoy as well! The full bath also has a stacked washer and dryer. The home does not have a basement, which will help with utility costs!
1 car detached garage is included, tenant is responsible for lawn care, snow removal, and all utilities.
12+ mo lease, small pets negotiable, no smoking, background & credit check required, $30 app fee per adult.
(RLNE5803150)