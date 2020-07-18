All apartments in Rochester
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1221 1st St SW #300

1221 1st Street Southwest · (507) 550-1052
Location

1221 1st Street Southwest, Rochester, MN 55902
Kutzky Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1221 1st St SW #300 · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Completely renovated townhouse just a block from St. Mary's! - If you're looking for modern updates, no exterior maintenance, and being within easy walking distance to St. Mary's, Mayo's downtown campus, shopping, restaurants, and more - this is the place for you! This home was recently repainted throughout, had a brand new kitchen installed, updated light fixtures, and has plenty of space throughout! The main floor features the living area, kitchen, dining area, and your own private patio which overlooks St. Mary's hospital. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom plus extra storage closets. The downstairs has a HUGE bedroom with another full bathroom and laundry area. You must check this townhouse out for location and the beautiful updates.

2 reserved off-street parking spaces are included. Lawn care, snow removal, and garbage services are included with rent. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities.

12+ month lease, no pets, no smoking, credit & background check required, $30 app fee per adult

More properties available at www.InfinityOfRochester.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5914707)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1221 1st St SW #300 have any available units?
1221 1st St SW #300 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rochester, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 1221 1st St SW #300 have?
Some of 1221 1st St SW #300's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1221 1st St SW #300 currently offering any rent specials?
1221 1st St SW #300 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 1st St SW #300 pet-friendly?
No, 1221 1st St SW #300 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 1221 1st St SW #300 offer parking?
Yes, 1221 1st St SW #300 offers parking.
Does 1221 1st St SW #300 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1221 1st St SW #300 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 1st St SW #300 have a pool?
No, 1221 1st St SW #300 does not have a pool.
Does 1221 1st St SW #300 have accessible units?
No, 1221 1st St SW #300 does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 1st St SW #300 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1221 1st St SW #300 does not have units with dishwashers.
