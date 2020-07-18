1221 1st St SW #300

Amenities

Completely renovated townhouse just a block from St. Mary's! - If you're looking for modern updates, no exterior maintenance, and being within easy walking distance to St. Mary's, Mayo's downtown campus, shopping, restaurants, and more - this is the place for you! This home was recently repainted throughout, had a brand new kitchen installed, updated light fixtures, and has plenty of space throughout! The main floor features the living area, kitchen, dining area, and your own private patio which overlooks St. Mary's hospital. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom plus extra storage closets. The downstairs has a HUGE bedroom with another full bathroom and laundry area. You must check this townhouse out for location and the beautiful updates.



2 reserved off-street parking spaces are included. Lawn care, snow removal, and garbage services are included with rent. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities.



12+ month lease, no pets, no smoking, credit & background check required, $30 app fee per adult



No Pets Allowed



