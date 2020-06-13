/
accessible apartments
83 Accessible Apartments for rent in Robbinsdale, MN
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Robbinsdale
41 Units Available
Birdtown Flats
3730 West Broadway, Robbinsdale, MN
Studio
$1,325
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1138 sqft
Introducing Birdtown Flats, a new community in Robbinsdale, MN offering the ideal lifestyle in the form of studios, one, and two-bedroom apartments for rent! With its convenient location in downtown and a long list of exclusive amenities, our unique
Results within 5 miles of Robbinsdale
Last updated June 13 at 12:56am
Warehouse District
16 Units Available
Else Warehouse
730 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,589
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,913
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,336
1204 sqft
Choose from a variety of floor plans in this elegant North Loop building. Huge windows, tall ceilings, lots of light. Modern amenities like quartz countertops, wood floors and patios in some units.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Warehouse District
154 Units Available
Vesi North Loop Apartments
730 N 1st St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,380
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1256 sqft
Settled in the backyard of the North Loop, along West River Parkway where the Mississippi meets the verve of the City, Vesi Apartments strikes a dynamic balance of active and calm.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
Westwind Apts
275 Shelard Pkwy, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,236
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1011 sqft
Located close to I-394 for easy transportation, the disabled-friendly community has an impressive walking score of 75. Residents get access to heated parking lots, laundry and game room.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Whittier
4 Units Available
MODI
2015 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,080
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live Small. Venture Far. Discover a fresh and liberating option for city living at Modi. Thoughtfully designed compact studios and one bedroom apartments that give you the flexibility to live according to your own rules in the neighborhood you love.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Loop
14 Units Available
222 Hennepin Apartments
222 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,450
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1204 sqft
Great location near main roadways, groceries, dining and more. Ultra-modern apartments with beautiful finishes. Parking garage, 24 hour gym, pool and tennis court on premises.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Loring Park
22 Units Available
215 Oak Grove
215 Oak Grove St, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,131
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
710 sqft
High-rise living within walking distance of fine dining, shopping, and entertainment. Newly remodeled units with panoramic views of the city. Game room, party lounge, and fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Loring Park
16 Units Available
330 Oak Grove
330 Oak Grove St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$862
343 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,019
453 sqft
Minutes away from downtown Minneapolis, with easy access to public transportation. Apartments feature tile floors, extra storage room, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include on-site laundry and a fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown West
33 Units Available
The Nic on Fifth
465 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,353
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,511
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,484
1533 sqft
High-rise living in a modern, luxurious apartment. Near light rail stop and skyway. Onsite pool, sundeck, and pet-friendly community. Penthouses available. Nine-foot ceilings. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Calhoun
26 Units Available
Be @ The Calhoun Greenway
3144 Chowen Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,304
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,489
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1056 sqft
The Calhoun Greenway is a new apartment community for those with an active lifestyle. Located in Uptown Minneapolis, which is typically traffic-free. Features in-unit laundry, patios, and balconies.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Shadow Hills
4540 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,318
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartments in a full-service community that celebrates active living. Pet-friendly apartments with dishwasher, air conditioning and patio/balcony. Some units feature ensuite laundry. Community offers 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Creekside Apartments
200 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,218
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1105 sqft
Upscale, smoke-free living. Spacious floor plans, professionally decorated interiors, fabulous club room, state-of-the-art fitness center, underground heated parking and furnished guest suites. Near transit and close to downtown Minneapolis.
Last updated June 13 at 12:03am
Warehouse District
9 Units Available
Copham
607 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,589
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
960 sqft
Historic apartment with modern style located in the North Loop. Fitness center, public entertainment areas, roof deck and indoor dog run. Variety of floor plans for one-bedroom and two-bedroom units.
Last updated June 12 at 08:58pm
13 Units Available
Arcata Apartments
901 Xenia Ave S, Golden Valley, MN
Studio
$1,410
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,535
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1083 sqft
This apartment complex features a pool deck with gas grills, outdoor TVs, bocce ball court, and a fire pit. Located five minutes from the heart of Minneapolis and within walking distance of shopping and dining.
Last updated June 12 at 08:58pm
East Calhoun
4 Units Available
Calhoun Shores Apartments
3101 E Calhoun Pkwy, Minneapolis, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1197 sqft
BIGGER IS BETTER! Live in luxury in sought-after Uptown Minneapolis while enjoying the most square footage around! Calhoun Shores Apartments is located across the street from Lake Calhoun, within walking distance of Calhoun Square and situated on
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Downtown West
37 Units Available
4Marq
400 S Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,263
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,978
1105 sqft
This luxury community is located in the heart of Minneapolis's downtown central business district. Residents enjoy walk-in closets, granite counters and in-unit laundry. High-rise building features concierge, conference room, yoga classes, parking and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Loop
28 Units Available
Junction Flats
643 N 5th St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,355
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1064 sqft
The Junction Flats apartments are in North Loop in a trendy urban location. Luxuriant common areas. Large open floor plans. Great views of Minneapolis. Light rail down nearby. Close to the Minneapolis entertainment district.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Uptown
19 Units Available
Flux
2838 Fremont Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,365
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
980 sqft
Flux Apartments is located in the heart of Uptown Minneapolis where our residents enjoy nearby walking trails on the Midtown Greenway, bridge access to MoZaic and walking distance to Lake of the Isles, Bde Maka Ska (formerly Lake Calhoun) and Lake
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Warehouse District
16 Units Available
Dock Street Flats
337 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,315
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1064 sqft
Brand-new apartments with designer interiors and incredible community amenities, like a rooftop deck and lounge area. In the heart of the North Loop. By lots of restaurants, shops and bars.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Loring Park
14 Units Available
Vue
415 Oak Grove St, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,210
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1102 sqft
1-3 bedroom and studio apartments available at VUE Apartments in Minneapolis, MN. First class amenities onsite. Picturesque city skyline views. Near high-end shops, restaurants and transit hubs. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Eliot
19 Units Available
Siena Apartment Homes
6800 Cedar Lake Rd S, St. Louis Park, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,525
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,775
1423 sqft
Luxury community offers tenants gym, courtyard and parking. Units include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and fireplace. Centrally located in the heart of St. Louis Park, MN, near parks and entertainment.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Warehouse District
41 Units Available
Solhavn / Soltva / NoLo Flats
602 North 1st St., Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,326
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,353
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,316
945 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units located in downtown Minneapolis, close to the Mississippi River and biking trails. Units feature large windows that let through plenty of natural light. Community amenities include a sky lounge.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Whittier
9 Units Available
Lyndy
2905 Harriet Ave, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,312
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,078
798 sqft
Opening Jan. 1, 2018, right off the Midtown Greenway. Newly constructed studio to three-bedroom units available. Conveniently located near fine dining, shopping and entertainment. Pet-friendly, lots of sunlight.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Warehouse District
4 Units Available
Smyth Lofts
212 North 2nd Street, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$2,445
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
1452 sqft
BE ONE OF THE LUCKY FEW… To enjoy this roof-deck view from the top of a fully-renovated boutique building. SMYTH LOFTS combines classic style and modern living in 21 spacious units.
