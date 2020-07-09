All apartments in Robbinsdale
3325 Beard Ave

3325 Beard Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3325 Beard Avenue North, Robbinsdale, MN 55422
Robbinsdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Updated 4 BR / 3 BA SFH w/ Hdwd Flrs, Sunny Porch, 2-car Garage in Robbinsdale! - Another great listing from CitiesRentals.com!

This lovely home is conveniently located near grocery stores, parks, dining, schools, and Crystal Lake in Robbinsdale. It features beautiful hardwood floors, an updated kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, spacious finished basement, sunny 4-season porch, and a deck off the master bedroom! There is also an attached 2-car garage, patio, and gas grill.

No smoking, and small pets only, please.

Call Phil at 952-905-6505 or email him at Phil@CitiesRentals.com to schedule a private showing.

(RLNE5778779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3325 Beard Ave have any available units?
3325 Beard Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Robbinsdale, MN.
What amenities does 3325 Beard Ave have?
Some of 3325 Beard Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3325 Beard Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3325 Beard Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3325 Beard Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3325 Beard Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3325 Beard Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3325 Beard Ave offers parking.
Does 3325 Beard Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3325 Beard Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3325 Beard Ave have a pool?
No, 3325 Beard Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3325 Beard Ave have accessible units?
No, 3325 Beard Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3325 Beard Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3325 Beard Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 3325 Beard Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3325 Beard Ave has units with air conditioning.

