3325 Beard Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Updated 4 BR / 3 BA SFH w/ Hdwd Flrs, Sunny Porch, 2-car Garage in Robbinsdale! - Another great listing from CitiesRentals.com!



This lovely home is conveniently located near grocery stores, parks, dining, schools, and Crystal Lake in Robbinsdale. It features beautiful hardwood floors, an updated kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, spacious finished basement, sunny 4-season porch, and a deck off the master bedroom! There is also an attached 2-car garage, patio, and gas grill.



No smoking, and small pets only, please.



Call Phil at 952-905-6505 or email him at Phil@CitiesRentals.com to schedule a private showing.



